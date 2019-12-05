ASIA OPEN: Risk markets supported by small Wall Street gains

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (IFR) - Asian risk markets may have a slight upside bias following small overnight gains on Wall Street where investors hope to see a “phase one” trade deal before December 15, when US tariff hikes are due to be imposed on US$156bn of Chinese imports.

US President Donald Trump said talks are “moving along very well”, while Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the two sides are “actively working” towards a deal, though the latter warned against setting an “artificial” deadline.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.10%, 0.15% and 0.05% after a generally supportive set of economic releases.

The US trade deficit fell to US$47.2bn in October, the smallest figure in one and a half years, which supports Q4 2019 GDP growth but could also indicate sluggish consumer spending as imports slumped.

The jobs market remains robust ahead of today’s November payrolls report with a surprising 10,000 decline in initial claims to 203,000 beating expectations for a 2,000 increase.

European stocks lost ground, headed by a 0.7% slide in the FTSE 100 as Glencore plunged 9% on a bribery scandal and exporters fretted over sterling’s latest gains amid hardening expectations for a Conservative Party majority at the December 12 election.

The DAX declined 0.65% following a surprise 0.4% fall in German industrial orders in October. The market consensus was for a 0.3% monthly increase.

The FTSE Milan slipped 0.28%, while the CAC 40 managed to eke out a 0.03% increase despite widespread nationwide strikes against pension reforms.

Treasuries edged lower on the decent economic data and trade deal hopes with US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields ending 1bp, 2bp and 2bp higher at 1.59%, 1.80% and 2.25%.

In Europe, German and UK 10-year yields rose 2bp and 4bp to minus 0.30% and 0.77%, while Italian 10-year yields jumped 9bp to 1.49%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads were unchanged and 1.5bp wider at 48bp and 224.5bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread narrowed 0.5bp to 50.5bp.

Primary markets

Non-bank lender Firstmac is due to price an indicative A$500m (US$340m) prime RMBS offering, Firstmac 4-2019, today that may be upsized. NAB is arranger and joint lead manager with ANZ, Standard Chartered Bank and United Overseas Bank.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((john.weavers@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9373 1655; Reuters Messaging: john.weavers.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.