ASIA OPEN: Risk appetite supported by Wall Street resilience

MELBOURNE, Apr 14 (IFR) - Asian risk markets can draw comfort from overnight gains on Wall Street where investors shrugged off a strong March CPI report and calls to halt Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine rollout.

US consumer prices rose 0.6% last month, above the 0.5% consensus forecast, as the annual inflation rate climbed to an eight-and-a-half-year high of 2.6% from 1.7% in February.

However, as with last week’s surge in producer prices, investors remain confident the inflationary upturn will prove transient as base effects feed through. Furthermore, core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose just 0.3% in March, 1.6% year on year.

The Fed, which has long been relaxed about near-term inflation spikes, has a 2% target based on the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index which is expected to climb to 1.9% from 1.4% in February, according to JP Morgan economists.

Technology blue chips Apple, Microsoft and Amazon were in demand to help the Nasdaq Composite rally 1.05% and the S&P 500 advance 0.32% to another record close.

The Dow Jones struggled by comparison, slipping 0.2% with Johnson & Johnson dropping 1.3% following reports that six women under 50 had developed blood clots after receiving its vaccine.

Treasuries were supported by the CPI outcome, which came in lower than some whisper numbers, and a solid US$24bn 30-year auction as US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields declined 1bp, 4bp and 3bp to 0.16%, 1.63% and 2.31%.

European shares edged higher in a subdued Tuesday session with the FTSE 100, DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan rising 0.02%, 0.13%, 0.36% and 0.59%.

Bunds and Gilts gained a little ground with 10-year German and UK yields easing 1bp and 2bp to minus 0.3% and 0.77%, though 10-year Italian yields firmed 1bp to 0.75%.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads ended unchanged and 1bp wider at 51bp and 249.5bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread was unchanged at 51bp.

Primary markets

Japan Finance Organization for Municipalities (JFM), rated A1/A+ (Moody’s/S&P), priced a US$1.25bn 1.125% five-year 144A/Reg S bond just inside 20bp area initial price thoughts at mid-swaps plus 18bp, 28.5bp wide of Treasuries.

Treasury Corporation of Victoria, rated Aa1/AA (Moody's/S&P), is due to tap of its A$3.14bn (US$2.39bn) 0.5% November 20 2025 bond today with Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and Westpac. Initial guidance is 50bp–53bp over EFP (three-year futures).

Brighten Home Loans is expected to price as early as today the debut indicative A$261.78m Solaris 2021-1 securitisation of prime Australian resident and non-resident borrowers secured by first-registered mortgages over Australian residential properties. Credit Suisse, Natixis and Standard Chartered Bank are joint lead managers.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))