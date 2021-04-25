ASIA OPEN: Risk appetite supported by US earnings optimism

MELBOURNE, Apr 26 (IFR) - Risk appetite in Asia is supported by sizeable Friday gains on Wall Street, where another round of upbeat economic data encouraged buyers before this week’s quarterly results from blue chip technology stocks.

The IHS Markit flash April US manufacturing PMI climbed to 60.6 from March’s final 59.1 reading, its highest level since the series began in 2007, while new home sales surged 20.7% last month to 1.021m units, well above the 886,000 market forecast.

A clearly upbeat consumer sector bodes well for earnings reports from corporate heavyweights including Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet from Tuesday.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.67%, 1.09% and 1.44% amid receding fears over US President Joe Biden’s capital gains tax hike proposal which triggered a near 1% slippage on Thursday.

Treasuries stuck to narrow ranges on Friday with US two-year and 10-year yields both firming just 1bp, to 0.16% and 1.56%, while 30-year yields ended unchanged at 2.24% ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting outcome.

Investors and traders also have US$183bn of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes to digest between Monday and Thursday.

European shares posted their first weekly loss in eight weeks with horrific Covid-19 increases in India and new states of emergency in Japan containing economic recovery and earnings optimism.

The DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan declined 0.27%, 0.15% and 0.05%, while the FTSE 100 ended unchanged in percentage terms.

German and Italian 10-year yields firmed 1bp and 2bp to minus 0.25% and 0.78% as UK 10-year yields finished unchanged at 0.74%.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 0.5bp and 2.5bp to 50.5bp and 249bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread tightened 1bp to 51bp.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

