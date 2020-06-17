IXIC

ASIA OPEN: Risk appetite contained by spike in coronavirus cases

Contributor
John Weavers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Asian risk markets are likely to begin trading in defensive mode following a faltering session on Wall Street where investors fretted over spikes in new coronavirus cases across several US states, including Texas and Florida.

Concerns about a second wave of infections have been compounded by the prospect of renewed economic lockdowns after fresh mobility restrictions were imposed in Beijing to contain a new outbreak there.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 declined 0.65% and 0.36%, though technology stocks helped the Nasdaq Composite post a 0.15% increase.

European shares outperformed with the FTSE 100, DAX and CAC 40 gaining 0.17%, 0.54% and 0.88%, while the FTSE Milan slipped 0.20%.

Long-dated Treasuries edged higher on Wednesday’s cautious tone and a strong US$17bn 20-year auction so that US 10-year and 30-year yields both eased 1bp to 0.73% and 1.52%. Two-year yields ended unchanged at 0.20%.

In Europe, German and Italian 10-year yields each rose 1bp to minus 0.42% and 1.37%. UK 10-year yields eased 1bp to 0.20%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads tightened 1bp and widened 5.5bp to 64.5bp and 372bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread rose 2bp to 70.5bp.

Primary markets

China National Bluestar (Group) issued a US$500m 3.875% perpetual non-call three Reg S note at par, inside initial guidance in the 4.40% area. The note has expected ratings of Baa3/BBB (Moody's/Fitch).

China Construction Bank, rated A1/A/A, sold a US$2bn 2.45% 10-year non-call five Tier 2 Reg S capital bond at Treasuries plus 215bp, versus 250bp area initial guidance. The subordinated bond has expected ratings of BBB+/BBB+ (S&P/Fitch).

Hong Kong-listed Chinese real estate company Zhongliang Holdings Group, rated B1/B+/B+, priced a US$250m 8.75% 364-day US dollar senior note to yield 9.25%, 25bp below initial guidance in the 9.50% area.

Non-bank lender RedZed is due to price the no-grow A$300m (US$206m) RedZed Trust STC Series 2020-1 today, a securitisation of mortgages over Australian residential and commercial properties arranged by CBA.

