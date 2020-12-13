ASIA OPEN: Risk appetite contained by flat Wall Street

Asian risk appetite is likely contained by a mixed Friday close on Wall Street, where the lack of progress on a new fiscal aid package weighed on sentiment.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declined 0.13% and 0.23%, though the Dow Jones gained 0.16% thanks to a 13,6% rally in Walt Disney’s share price following the announcement of a huge increase in spending on TV shows and subsequent predicted surge in new streaming subscribers.   

European shares fell back, unsettled by growing prospects of a no-trade Brexit as the UK and EU remain divided on several key issues. The two sides agreed to extend talks at the weekend, but there is growing talk of a disorderly withdrawal on December 31.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.80%, despite support from sterling’s latest Brexit-related slippage, while the DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan shed 1.36%, 0.76% and 0.97%.

Treasuries benefited from a safe-haven bid on fears that a fiscal relief package bill not be agreed before Christmas. US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields eased 2bp, 2bp and 3bp to 0.12%, 0.90% and 1.63%.

European sovereign bonds were also in demand as 10-year German, UK and Italian yields declined 2bp, 4bp and 1bp to minus 0.63%, 0.18% and 0.52%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads widened 3bp and 16.5bp to 51bp and 267bp. The US investment grade CDS spread rose 1.5bp to 54bp.

 

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))

