ASIA OPEN: Risk appetite contained as vaccine euphoria wanes

MELBOURNE, December 15 (IFR) - An overnight slippage on Wall Street will limit upside potential for Asian risk markets after US investors ultimately shrugged off the start of the domestic Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The first use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine provided early support to US shares, but the realisation that the process will take a long time, with a large percentage of Americans insisting they will not take part, triggered some “sell-the-fact” strategies as the day wore on.

Disagreements over a new fiscal relief package also weighed on sentiment as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell 0.62% and 0.44%, led by a 2.5% profit-taking reversal for Walt Disney following Friday’s huge rally.

The Nasdaq Composite outperformed with a 0.50% increase, underpinned by a 4% gain for electric carmaker Tesla and a 30% surge in Alexion Pharmaceutical’s share price on a US$39bn buyout offer from AstaZeneca.

European equities benefited from news that the UK and EU had agreed to extend Brexit talks, raising hopes that a trade agreement may yet be reached.

The DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan rose 0.83%, 0.37% and 0.26%, but the FTSE 100 slipped 0.23% as a near 1% sterling bounce hit the bottom lines of the index's international firms.

Treasuries stuck to narrow ranges with US two-year and 10-year yields ending unchanged at 0.12% and 0.90% while 30-year yields firmed 1bp to 1.64%.

German and UK 10-year yields rose 1bp and 4bp on a reduced safe-haven bid, to minus 0.62% and 0.22%. Italian 10-year yields declined 1bp to 0.51%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 1bp and 8bp to 50bp and 259bp. The US investment grade CDS spread was unchanged at 54bp.

