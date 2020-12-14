ASIA OPEN: Risk appetite contained as vaccine euphoria wanes

An overnight slippage on Wall Street will limit upside potential for Asian risk markets after US investors ultimately shrugged off the start of the domestic Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The first use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine provided early support to US shares, but the realisation that the process will take a long time, with a large percentage of Americans insisting they will not take part, triggered some “sell-the-fact” strategies as the day wore on.

Disagreements over a new fiscal relief package also weighed on sentiment as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell 0.62% and 0.44%, led by a 2.5% profit-taking reversal for Walt Disney following Friday’s huge rally.

The Nasdaq Composite outperformed with a 0.50% increase, underpinned by a 4% gain for electric carmaker Tesla and a 30% surge in Alexion Pharmaceutical’s share price on a US$39bn buyout offer from AstaZeneca.

European equities benefited from news that the UK and EU had agreed to extend Brexit talks, raising hopes that a trade agreement may yet be reached.

The DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan rose 0.83%, 0.37% and 0.26%, but the FTSE 100 slipped 0.23% as a near 1% sterling bounce hit the bottom lines of the index's international firms.

Treasuries stuck to narrow ranges with US two-year and 10-year yields ending unchanged at 0.12% and 0.90% while 30-year yields firmed 1bp to 1.64%.

German and UK 10-year yields rose 1bp and 4bp on a reduced safe-haven bid, to minus 0.62% and 0.22%. Italian 10-year yields declined 1bp to 0.51%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 1bp and 8bp to 50bp and 259bp. The US investment grade CDS spread was unchanged at 54bp.

