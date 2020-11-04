ASIA OPEN: Risk appetite boosted by Wall Street election rally

MELBOURNE, November 5 (IFR) - Asian risk markets are supported by an overnight rally on Wall Street, where investors took comfort from the US elections despite the “nightmare scenario” of a close and contested vote for the presidency.

The Democratic Party’s failure to win the Senate was especially well received as it seen reducing the prospect of major policy changes being implemented, including capital tax hikes, more anti-trust cases and an expanded Obamacare programme.

Joe Biden appears well placed for victory in the race for president after winning the pivotal state of Wisconsin and having just had Michigan called for him by CNN.

This leaves Biden needing Nevada and Arizona to secure the required 270 electoral college vote majority - a seemingly likely scenario as he holds small leads in both states and with sizeable mail-in votes (which tend to favour the Democratic Party) still to be counted.

Biden also has decent chances of winning Pennsylvania and/or Georgia to extend his electoral college lead, while maintaining a clear lead in the popular vote.

This has not prevented incumbent Donald Trump from challenging various state votes, including Michigan and Pennsylvania, and claiming the election has been stolen, but the consensus view is that Biden looks set to secure the presidency.

Surging tech stocks headed the 3.85% overnight rally in the Nasdaq Composite, while the Dow Jones and S&P 500 climbed 1.34% and 2.20%.

Treasuries also stormed ahead on Wednesday amid uncertainty over the presidential race and scaled back fiscal stimulus bets after the Democrats were unable to deliver a blue wave and take control of Congress.

US two-year yields eased 2bp to 0.15%, while 10-year and 30-year yields both tumbled 10bp, to 0.78% and 1.56%.

European equity benchmarks posted similar gains to Wall Street with the FTSE 100, DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan climbing 1.67%, 1.95%, 2.44% and 1.96%.

In the rates market German, UK and Italian 10-year yields fell 2bp, 6bp and 5bp to minus 0.64%, 0.21% and 0.65%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads tightened 3bp and 10bp to 58bp and 339bp. The US investment grade CDS spread narrowed 3.5bp to 57bp.

Primary markets

Singapore property company Heeton Holdings issued a S$70.3m 6.8% three-year bond, under an exchange offer for its 2021 notes, which priced at par, inside initial guidance in the 7% area.

Dunedin City Treasury, rated AA (S&P), has mandated ANZ to market a potential six-year fixed-rate senior secured six-year New Zealand dollar bond offering.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))