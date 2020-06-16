ASIA OPEN: Risk appetite boosted by rebounding US economy

MELBOURNE, June 17 (IFR) - Asian risk investors will be cheered by sizeable overnight gains on Wall Street, inspired by a record increase in US retail sales and determined monetary and fiscal support from the Fed and White House.

A stunning 17.7% rebound in US retail sales in May, more than double expectations of an 8% increase, revived hopes for a V-shaped recovery, while encouraging trial results for a coronavirus drug help calm second wave outbreak fears.

Following on from the Fed’s expanded corporate bond-buying programme, an overnight report said US President Donald Trump was preparing a near US$1trn infrastructure stimulus package to underpin the recovery.

Healthcare and energy stocks led the Dow Jones and S&P 500 to 2.04% and 1.90% Tuesday gains, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.75%, to stand about 1% below its June 10 record close.

European shares posted their biggest increases in a month as the FTSE 100, DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan soared 2.94%, 3.39%, 2.84% and 3.46%.

Treasuries lost ground on recovery optimism and expectations of another fiscal spending splurge pulled US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields down 1bp, 3bp and 8bp to 0.20%, 0.74% and 1.53%.

European sovereign bonds performed better with German 10-year yields firming just 1bp to minus 0.43%, while UK and Italian 10-year yields eased 1bp and 6bp to 0.21% and 1.36%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads tightened 5bp and 37.5bp to 65.5bp and 366.5bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread narrowed 3bp to 68.5bp.

Primary markets

Ping An Real Estate, rated Baa2 (Moody’s), sold a US$500m 3.25% five-year Reg S bond at Treasuries plus 295bp, inside initial price guidance in the 330bp area.

Hong Kong property developer New World Development issued an unrated US$650m 5.25% perpetual non-call six Reg S note at par, inside initial guidance in the 5.75% area.

Philippine telecoms company PLDT, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB, raised a capped US$600m from a dual-tranche Reg S bond offering. The US$300m 2.5% 10-year and US$300m 3.45% 30-year notes priced 180bp and 195bp wide of Treasuries versus 240bp area and 260bp area IPTs.

New Development Bank, rated AA+/AA+ (Moody's/S&P), priced a debut US$1.5bn 0.625% three-year Reg S bond inside 40bp-45bp IPTs at mid-swaps plus 38bp, 43bp wide of Treasuries. Proceeds will focus on providing emergency loans to help BRICS countries combat coronavirus.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((john.weavers@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9373 1655; Reuters Messaging: john.weavers.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.