ASIA OPEN: Risk appetite boosted by rallying Wall Street

MELBOURNE, December 16 (IFR) - Asian risk markets are supported by an overnight rally on Wall Street, where investors cheered apparent progress towards a fiscal relief package and predicted a dovish outcome from the December FOMC meeting which concludes Wednesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited congressional leaders to finalise a bipartisan bill to provide much-needed fiscal support to struggling US households, businesses and local governments.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 1.13%, 1.29% and 1.25%, underscored by a 5.0% surge in Apple’s share price following a report it was planning to increase iPhone production by 30% in H1 2021.

Eurozone shares also gained ground after the EU moved forward the date to approve a Covid-19 vaccine and prospects improved for a Brexit deal. The DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan rose 1.06%, 0.05% and 0.81%.

The FTSE 100 struggled by comparison, shedding 0.28% in response to London’s move into Tier 3 (the highest level of) restrictions and sterling’s bounce amid signs the UK and EU are closing in on a trade agreement.

Treasuries fell back on Tuesday’s risk-on mood and the prospect of more government borrowing once the fiscal spending bill is passed. US 10-year and 30-year yields both firmed 2bp to 0.92% and 1.66%. Two-year yields were unchanged at 0.12%.

German and UK 10-year yields rose 1bp and 5bp to minus 0.61% and 0.27%. Italian 10-year yields declined 3bp to 0.48%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 1.5bp and 10.5bp to 48.5bp and 248.5bp. The US Investment grade CDS spread tightened 1bp to 53bp.

Primary markets

Casino operator Wynn Macau, rated B1/BB– (Moody's/S&P), tapped its US$600m 5.625% August 26 2028 144A/Reg S bond for US$750m at a re-offer prices of 103 versus 10.3% price talk, to yield 5.146%.

Chinese property developer Fantasia Holdings Group, rated B2/B/B+, sold a US$150m 6.95% 364-day Reg S bond at a yield of 7.325%, well below initial guidance in the 7.875% area.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))