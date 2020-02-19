ASIA OPEN: Risk appetite boosted by fading coronavirus fears

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (IFR) - Asian risk investors can draw comfort from overnight gains across western equity markets amid evidence the coronavirus is being contained.

A slowdown in new virus cases, alongside China’s relaxation of travel curbs and the reopening of more factories boosted sentiment ahead of a widely expected People’s Bank of China benchmark lending rate cut later today.

Rallies across China-related technology stocks helped the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climb 0.47% and 0.87%, to new record closing highs, while the Dow Jones gained 0.40%.

The January FOMC minutes made little impact on Wall Street as Fed members expressed cautious optimism of the US economy and indicated no change in rates this year, despite coronavirus risks.

European shares also scaled fresh peaks with the commodity and auto sectors recovering well from Tuesday’s slippage.

The FTSE 100 rose 1.02%, assisted by sterling’s retreat on a surprise jump in annual UK CPI last month, to 1.8% from 1.3%.

In the eurozone the DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan rose 0.79%, 0.90% and 1.01%.

Treasuries lost ground on a reduced safe-haven bid, but losses were small as US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields all rose just 1bp on the day to 1.42%, 1.56% and 2.01%.

Core European sovereign bonds gained a little ground with German and UK 10-year yields both easing 1bp to minus 0.42% and 0.60%, while Italian 10-year yields rose 2bp to 0.96%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 0.5bp and 2.5bp to 42bp and 211.5bp. The US investment-grade spread was unchanged at 44.5bp.

Primary markets

Singapore-headquartered power producer Vena Energy, rated BBB–/A– (S&P/JCR), issued a US$325m 3.133% five-year Reg S green bond at Treasuries plus 172.5bp versus initial 200bp area guidance.

Hong Kong-listed China South City Holdings priced a US$225m 10.875% two-year and four-month Reg S note at a yield of 12.375%, inside initial guidance in the 12.75% area.

Australian financial AMP Group, rated A2/BBB+ (Moody’s/S&P), sold a SFr175m 0.2031% 4.25-year (June 3 2024) Reg S bond 90bp wide of mid-swaps, below 95bp–105bp initial guidance.

Logistics property developer ESR Cayman issued a S$225m 5.1% five-year bond at par, versus initial guidance in the 5.375% area.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

