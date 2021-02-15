ASIA OPEN: Recovery hopes fuel global risk rally

MELBOURNE, Feb 16 (IFR) - Asian risk investors can draw comfort from sizeable overnight gains across European equity markets, which neared one-year peaks amid hardening global recovery hopes for 2021.

Accelerating vaccine rollouts and the upcoming US$1.9trn US fiscal relief package have encouraged investors to look beyond the current mixed economic picture towards concerted GDP rebounds later in the year.

Cyclical stocks, including commodity, energy and financial sectors, were especially well bid in Europe, which took centre stage with US markets closed on Monday for the national Presidents’ Day holiday.

The FTSE 100 outperformed with a 2.52% rally, led by soaring banks and miners, with confidence fanned by an impressive 15 million UK Covid-19 vaccinations which helped sterling hit its highest level against the US dollar in almost three years.

Eurozone benchmarks also posted decent increases, despite a disappointing December industrial production report which showed regional output declining 1.6% over the month and 0.8% year on year, worse than the minus 1% and minus 0.3% market forecasts.

Though the single currency bloc is set to have entered a double-dip recession in Q4 2020, investors are clearly looking ahead to better times as the DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan advanced 0.42%, 1.45% and 0.83%.

Recovery optimism and related rising inflation expectations weighed on European sovereign bonds meanwhile, with German, UK and Italian 10-year yields climbing 4bp, 4bp and 5bp to minus 0.38%, 0.57% and 0.53%.

In the credit market, the European main and crossover CDS spreads tightened 1bp and 5.5bp to 46bp and 236.5bp.

