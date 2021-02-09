ASIA OPEN: Quiet start seen on flat Wall Street and Lunar New Year

MELBOURNE, Feb 10 (IFR) - Asian markets may lack impetus this morning after Wall Street’s six-day winning streak ran out of steam overnight and regional activity dies down ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 slipped 0.03% and 0.11% from Monday’s record closes, though the Nasdaq Composite managed to scale new peaks with a 0.14% advance as Facebook and Netflix remained well bid.

Wall Street’s underlying backdrop remains positive with investors citing the US$1.9trn fiscal relief bill, declining Covid-19 infections and a surprisingly strong earnings season as well as a lack of profitable alternatives.

European shares also paused for breath on Tuesday with the FTSE 100 and CAC 40 gaining just 0.12% and 0.10%, while the FTSE Milan fell 0.54% amid profit taking following its recent rally on hopes for a new coalition government led by former ECB Governor Mario Draghi.

The DAX also struggled, slipping 0.34%, in the aftermath of a mixed and very telling December export report that showed German sales to China and the US soaring 11.6% and 8.4% year on year whereas sales to the UK plunged 11.4%.

Long-dated Treasuries recovered from early losses as both US 10-year and 30-year yields ended unchanged on the day at 1.16% and 1.94%.

US two-year yields firmed 1bp to 0.12% following a well-received US$58bn three-year note auction before more anxiously awaited US$41bn 10-year and US$27bn 30-year bond auctions are held today and tomorrow.

German and Italian 10-year yields finished unchanged at minus 0.44% and 0.51%, while UK 10-year yields eased 2bp to 0.46%.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads widened 0.5bp and 3.5bp to 48bp and 247bp. The US investment grade CDS spread rose 0.5bp to 51bp.

Primary markets

Non-bank lender Columbus Capital is set to reopen the Australian RMBS market today with the indicative A$500m (US$380m) Columbus Capital Triton 2021-1 prime RMBS sale that can be increased to A$1.5bn. NAB is arranger and joint lead manager with Natixis, Standard Chartered Bank and Westpac.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

