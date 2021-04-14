ASIA OPEN: Quiet start seen following mixed Wall Street session

MELBOURNE, Apr 15 (IFR) - Asian markets may struggle for early impetus following a mixed overnight performance on Wall Street and a subdued session in the US Treasury market.

The Dow Jones rose 0.16%, underpinned by a rallying energy sector on higher oil prices and firmer bank stocks following a strong set of quarterly earnings.

Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo rose 2.3% and 5.5% after posting bumper Q1 profits, though JP Morgan fell 1.9% after a strong run earlier this year.

The S&P 500 hit new intraday records before closing 0.4% in the red, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.99% amid profit taking among recent high-fliers Tesla, Apple and Microsoft.

Investors kept an eye on Coinbase’s dramatic Nasdaq listing as the cryptocurrency exchange soared from an initial US$250 per share reference price up to US$429.50, before closing at US$328.30.

Meanwhile other cryptocurrency and blockchain-related companies Riot Blockchain and Marathon Holdings fell more than 15% on the day, having rallied ahead of Coinbase’s listing.

Treasuries stuck to narrow ranges ahead of today’s initial claims and retail sales data which will provide updates on the state of the US recovery and potential inflationary pressures.

US two-year and 10-year yields ended unchanged at 0.16% and 1.63% as 30-year yields firmed 1bp to 2.32%.

In Europe, gains among energy and travel stocks helped the FTSE 100 advance 0.71%, but the DAX slipped 0.17% after reports Germany’s economic institutes will cut their domestic 2021 GDP forecast to 3.7% from 4.7%.

The CAC 40 rose 0.4% and the FTSE Milan declined 0.1%.

Benchmark sovereign bonds lost ground with 10-year Bund, Gilt and BTP yields climbing 4bp, 5bp and 3bp to minus 0.26%, 0.82% and 0.78%.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 0.5bp and 2.5bp to 50.5bp and 247bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread widened 0.5bp to 51.5bp.

Primary markets

Korea's Shinhan Bank (Aa3/A+/A) issued a US$500m 1.375% 5.5-year 144A/Reg S sustainability bond at Treasuries plus 65bp versus 90bp area initial guidance.

China’s Guotai Junan Securities, rated Baa1/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P), priced a US$500m 2% five-year Reg S bond inside initial 160bp area guidance at Treasuries plus 115bp.

Housing New Zealand, rated Aaa/AAA (Moody’s/S&P), has mandated ANZ, BNZ, CBA and Westpac to arrange a global investor tomorrow for a tap of its NZ$425m (US$303m) 3.42% October 18 2028 wellbeing bond as early as next week.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))