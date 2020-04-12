ASIA OPEN: OPEC production cut, Fed package boost Asian credit

SINGAPORE, April 13 (IFR) - Asian credit is set for a positive start to the week, but trading will be muted with Australia and Hong Kong on holiday, as well as the US and UK long weekend.

Two big boosts have happened since Thursday's trading session. On Thursday, the US Federal Reserve announced a support package worth around US$2.3trn for local governments and small businesses. This includes company loans and direct lending to state governments.

The second came overnight, as the OPEC oil producer group agreed production cuts to support the oil price, after days of talks. The group, steered by Russia and Saudi Arabia, had wanted to cut production by 10 million barrels per day, but Mexico held out. In the end, Mexico was allowed to reduce its production by a smaller amount, thanks to US pressure on the group, bringing the overall production cut to 9.7m bpd - around 10% of pre-crisis demand. The Brent crude price was unchanged at US$31 per barrel.

On the downside, last week's US unemployment figures were dismal for the third consecutive week, as many workers were forced to leave their jobs, either permanently or temporarily, as a consequence of restrictions on movement to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. There were 6.6 million new weekly unemployment claims, bringing the total to 16.8 million in three weeks.

The Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari said on Sunday he expects the recovery from the pandemic to be a "long, hard road" that is unlikely to see a quick V-shaped recovery.

US Treasuries were tighter, with the 2-year, 10-year and 30-year yields declining 3bp, 4bp and 1bp, respectively, to 0.23%, 0.73% and 1.35%.

Equities gained, with the S&P, Dow Jones and Nasdaq indices climbing 1.5%, 1.2% and 0.8%. European equities were higher, too, with the FTSE and Dax indices rising 2.9% and 2.2%, respectively.

Primary supply is returning to the Asia G3 bond market, but so far US investor support has been crucial, limiting issuance to the top investment grade names. It remains to be seen whether benchmark Reg S only deals will be viable.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton)

