ASIA OPEN: Nervous start seen as rates markets remain in focus

MELBOURNE, Mar 1 (IFR) - Asian investors have a lot of information to digest this morning including a volatile Friday session on Wall Street and a sharp pullback in Treasury yields from their recent peaks.

Treasuries dominated attention last week and Friday was no exception as US 10-year yields ultimately fell 8bp on the day to 1.41%, a full 20bp below Thursday’s intraday high, but still up 7bp from the previous Friday close.

US 30-year yields plunged 14bp to 2.15% on Friday to end the week just 1bp higher, while two-year yields eased 3bp to 0.13% for a 2bp weekly increase.

Tumbling Treasury yields supported US equities late on, but the Dow Jones and S&P 500 still ended 1.5% and 0.47% in the red with the near-term trend for US yields still seen by many as upwards amid rising inflation and deepening recovery expectations.

The Nasdaq Composite outperformed on Friday with a 0.5% rise as blue-chip giants including Apple, Amazon and Microsoft recovered some of their recent losses.

Economic recovery bulls were fortified by a 2.4% jump in consumer spending in January, as the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the core PCE index rose 0.3%, just above the 0.2% market forecast. The year-on-year rate edged up to 1.5% from December's 1.4% and closer to the Fed’s 2% target.

On Saturday China's official manufacturing PMI reported a fall in February to 50.6 from January’s 51.3, below expectations for a smaller decline to 51.1.

European shares closed before Wall Street’s late Friday revival, headed by a 2.53% slump in the FTSE 100, its biggest fall in four months, after Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane warned an inflationary “tiger” may be on the loose.

The DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan closed 0.67%, 1.4% and 0.93% lower.

Haldane’s hawkish remarks prompted a 4bp rise in 10-year Gilt yields to 0.84%, to complete a 15bp weekly advance. In contrast, Bund and BTP 10-year yields declined 7bp and 4bp on Friday, to –0.27% and 0.76%.

In the credit market, the European main and crossover CDS spreads widened 0.5bp and 2bp to 51bp and 265bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread narrowed 0.5bp to 56bp.

