ASIA OPEN: Negative start seen after Wall Street retreat

MELBOURNE, Feb 1 (IFR) - Asian risk assets look set for initial markdowns following sizeable falls of around 2% across US and European share markets last Friday.

Disappointment at Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 single dose vaccine results (72% affective in the US and 66% globally) added to concerns that the economic recovery will be later and slower than previously assumed.

The ongoing battle between hedge funds and retail investors was cited as another reason for Friday’s risk-off retreat as gyrating prices for stocks like GameStop raised wider concerns about volatility and market bubbles.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted similar losses of 2.03%, 1.93% and 2%.

In China, three units of HNA, once the country's most acquisitive conglomerate, disclosed to stock exchanges over the weekend that nearly US$10bn had been embezzled by shareholders. The news came amid a government-led probe into the deeply indebted group.

In Europe, an unseemly row between the UK and EU over the distribution of coronavirus vaccines weighed on sentiment to help pull the FTSE 100, DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan down 1.82%, 1.71%, 2.02% and 1.57%.

Wall Street weakness provided little support to long-dated Treasuries as US 10-year and 30-year yields ended unchanged and 1bp higher at 1.07% and 1.84%, while two-year yields eased 1bp to 0.11%.

Over the weekend, 10 moderate Republican senators offered a US$600m stimulus plan as an alternative to President Joe Biden's US$1.9trn offer. A top White House economic adviser signalled willingness to discuss the idea but said Biden was not willing to compromise on the need for a comprehensive bill to address the public health crisis and economic fallout, Reuters reported.

In Europe, Bunds lost ground following an unexpected 0.1% increase in German GDP in Q4 2021 and receding expectations of a further ECB rate cut to boost regional inflation.

German 10-year yields firmed 2bp to minus 0.52%, while UK 10-year yields climbed 3bp to 0.32% and Italian 10-year yields ended unchanged at 0.64%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads finished unchanged and 2bp wider at 52bp and 269.5bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread rose 2.5bp to 56bp.

Primary markets

The New Zealand Treasury (Aaa/AA/AA) is set to launch and price a syndicated sale of new May 15 2026 nominal bonds this week. The transaction, via joint lead managers CBA, Deutsche Bank, UBS and Westpac will raise between NZ$2bn (US$1.42bn) and NZ$4bn.

South Australian Government Financing Authority, rated Aa1/AA+ (Moody’s/S&P), has mandated Bank of America, CBA, NAB and UBS as joint lead managers for a syndicated sale of new 1.75% May 24 2034 bonds to raise up to A$1bn (US$762m). The transaction is expected to launch in the first half of February.

(Reporting by John Weavers)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))