ASIA OPEN: Manufacturing revivals provide cheer before US election

MELBOURNE, Nov 3 (IFR) - Risk appetite in Asia is supported by overnight gains across US and European share markets, but upside potential may be limited until a clear picture emerges of the US presidential election race.

Though Joe Biden retains a strong lead in national polls, his advantage is smaller in some crucial swing states and, with tens of millions of mailed-in ballots to be counted, it may be several days before a winner is announced.

Wall Street investors were encouraged by a strong October US ISM report which followed better-than-expected PMI outcomes in China and Europe.

The US factory activity index jumped 3.9 points last month to 59.3, its highest reading since November 2018, while the new orders component soared to a 17-year peak.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 recovered some of last week’s hefty losses with 1.6% and 1.23% advances, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.42% after a rough couple of sessions for tech blue chips.

Eurozone equity benchmarks posted larger increases, fortified by a German-led rebound in the IHS Markit manufacturing PMI index, to a final 54.8 in October from September’s 53.7, its highest reading since July 2018. The DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan rose 2.01%, 2.11% and 2.55%, respectively.

The FTSE 100 underperformed, gaining 1.39%, despite support from a weaker sterling in response the second UK lockdown announced over the weekend.

Long-dated Treasuries were in demand ahead of today’s US election and Thursday’s October FOMC outcome with US 10-year and 30-year yields easing 3bp and 4bp to 0.84% and 1.62%. US two-year yields ended unchanged at 0.16%.

In the rates market, German 10-year yields ended unchanged at minus 0.63%, while UK and Italian 10-year yields fell 5bp and 1bp to 0.22% and 0.71%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads tightened 2bp and 9bp to 63bp and 358bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread narrowed 2bp to 63.5bp.

