ASIA OPEN: Impetus seen lacking after subdued Wall Street session

MELBOURNE, Jan 27 (IFR) - Asian markets may lack inspiration this morning following a subdued overnight session on Wall Street, despite a generally positive set of quarterly updates.

Post-results Johnson & Johnson and 3M Co were among the best performers on the Dow Jones, while American Express was the index's biggest drag, declining 4.1% on a pandemic-related 15% drop in quarterly profits.

The Dow Jones ended 0.07% lower as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.15% and 0.07% from Monday’s record closes.

Microsoft delivered some subsequent support, however, especially to other “stay-at-home” corporate beneficiaries, with a 6% after-hours rally on its better-than-expected results.

European shares outperformed, fortified by strong earnings from UBS and other positive company updates. The IMF also lifted sentiment by revising its 2020 global GDP forecast to minus 3.5% from minus 4.4% and raising its 2021 growth forecast by 0.3 percentage points to 5.5%.

Rallying auto and industrial stocks headed a 1.66% advance for the DAX, while the FTSE Milan rose 1.15% on hopes Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will be able to form a new coalition government after handing in his resignation.

The FTSE 100 and CAC 40 gained 0.23% and 0.94%.

Treasuries stuck to narrow ranges amid uncertainty over the eventual size and timing of the proposed US$1.9trn fiscal relief package. US two-year and 10-year yields ended unchanged at 0.12% and 1.04% as 30-year yields firmed 1bp to 1.80%.

German and UK 10-year yields rose 2bp and 1bp to minus 0.53% and 0.27%, while Italian 10-year yields declined 3bp to 0.62% on hopes a snap election can be avoided.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 1bp and 4bp to 50bp and 260bp. The US investment grade CDS spread widened 0.5bp to 52.5bp.

Primary markets

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (Baa3/BBB–/BBB–) issued a US$500m 3.1% 10-year 144A/Reg S bond at par versus initial guidance in the 3.50% area.

China Citic Bank Corp, London branch (Baa2/BBB+/BBB) raised a capped US$550m from a dual-tranche Reg S bond offering. The US$200m 0.875% three-year and US$350m 1.25% five-year notes priced 77bp and 89bp wide of Treasuries, well inside 120bp area and 130bp area initial guidance.

Indonesian coal mining contractor Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama, known as Buma, rated Ba3/BB– (Moody's/Fitch), priced a US$400m 7.75% five-year non-call two 144A/Reg S bond at a yield of 8.50%, 50bp below initial guidance in the 8.50% area.

Property developer China SCE Group Holdings, rated B1/B+ (Moody’s/S&P), priced a US$350m 6.0% five-year Reg S bond at par, inside initial guidance in the 6.30% area. The bond has an expected B2 rating from Moody’s.

Norwegian local government funding agency Kommunalbanken (KBN), rated Aaa/AAA (Moody's/S&P), is due to price a minimum NZ$50m (US$36m) increase to its NZ$500m 1.25% July 2 2030 Kauri bond today via BNZ. Guidance for the first Kauri issue of 2021 is mid-swaps plus 35bp.

