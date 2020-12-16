ASIA OPEN: Dovish Fed and US relief bill support risk markets

MELBOURNE, December 17 (IFR) - Asian risk markets may have a slight upward bias this morning following a mixed overnight session on Wall Street, where progress towards a pre-Christmas fiscal relief bill and a dovish FOMC provided underlying support.

In addition to reiterating its policy of maintaining ultra-low interest rates until "substantial" economic gains are made, the Fed said it would similarly continue its bond-buying programme to achieve that objective.

In Washington meanwhile congressional leaders moved closer to agreeing a US$900bn Covid-19 fiscal package that could be voted on this week.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.50% to another record closing high, the S&P 500 rose 0.18%, but the Dow Jones slipped 0.15% following a larger-than-expected 1.1% decline in US retail sales in November.

European shares were boosted by growing hopes for a Brexit-trade deal, imminent national coronavirus vaccine rollouts and upbeat flash December PMI data.

The DAX rose 1.52%, its best session in three months, while the FTSE 100, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan gained 0.88%, 0.31% and 0.23%.

The Treasury curve steepened in response to the Fed’s latest bond-buying commitment as US 10-year and 30-year yields firmed 2bp and 3bp to 0.94% and 1.69%, while two-year yields ended unchanged at 0.12%.

Bunds and BTPs lost ground on the strong eurozone PMI updates as German and Italian 10-year yields rose 4bp and 2bp to minus 0.57% and 0.50%. UK 10-year yields were unchanged at 0.27%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 0.5bp and 2bp to 48bp and 246.5bp. The US investment grade CDS spread tightened 0.5bp to 52.5bp.

Primary markets

The Lao People's Democratic Republic is expected to begin bookbuilding in Singapore hours today for a US dollar 144A/Reg S six-year amortising bond. Initial price thoughts are in the 10% area for the bonds, which amortise in six equal instalments in years four, five and six and are expected to be rated Caa2/CCC (Moody's/Fitch). Oppenheimer & Co is bookrunner.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))