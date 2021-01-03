ASIA OPEN: Coronavirus weighs despite latest Wall Street records

MELBOURNE, Jan 4 (IFR) - Asian risk markets begin trading this year supported by new Wall Street records but also wary at the prospect of new Covid-19 restrictions in the west, Australia and Japan.

Infections are soaring in the US and Europe, prompting a new UK lockdown, though American investors have been focusing more on longer-term recovery prospects, despite significant vaccine rollout problems.

Closer to home, a record increase in coronavirus cases in Tokyo may trigger an emergency declaration in Japan, according to the head of the country's pandemic response team on Saturday, while clusters in Sydney and Melbourne have prompted restrictions there. Cases are also spiking in Thailand, and schools have been closed in Bangkok until January 31, among other restrictions.

A couple of key US political events take place this week, including the too-close-to-call Georgia Senate run-offs on January 5, which may signal higher corporate taxes if the Democrats win both seats and take control of the Senate.

The following day at least 11 Republican Senators and dozens of House members have said they will not certify the presidential election result in favour of Joe Biden as they propose a 10-day audit of contested (by some Republicans) state results.

Their efforts cannot prevent Biden from being formally announced as the 46th US president, but the day could turn ugly, especially with many thousands of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump due to protest in Washington.

Wall Street seemed unconcerned by the local political noise as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 gained 0.65% and 0.64% to hit new closing highs on December 31 while the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.14%, underpinned by a smaller-than-expected initial claims count of 787,000.

European stocks struggled by comparison with the afterglow of the hard-fought Brexit trade deal soon fading as the UK government struggles to control a new Covid-19 variant that appears far more contagious than other strains.

The FTSE 100 slumped 1.45%, to end the year down 14.3% - its worst annual performance since 2008.

The DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan slipped 0.31%, 0.86% and 0.12%, additionally unsettled by new US tariffs on European aircraft components and wine, though the German index still managed to rise 3.5% through 2020.

In the rates market US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields stuck to narrow ranges during the holiday period before finishing on Thursday at 0.12%, 0.92% and 1.65%. German, UK and Italian 10-year yields were last at minus 0.57%, 0.19% and 0.51%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads closed at 48bp and 243bp while the US Investment-grade CDS spread ended 2020 at 50bp.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

