ASIA OPEN: Cautious trading seen as US election looms

MELBOURNE, November 2 (IFR) - Asian risk markets are likely to begin the week in defensive mode given last Friday’s Wall Street retreat and heightened anxiety levels ahead of the US presidential vote tomorrow.

Weekend data out of China provide some regional encouragement, however, with the services PMI climbing 0.3 points in October to a seven year high 56.2, while the manufacturing index edged just 0.1 point lower to 51.4 versus the 51.3 market forecast.

Former vice president Joe Biden has retained a large lead in national polls, but this has not quelled fears of a contested election with vote-counting likely to take several days and US President Donald Trump not expected to go quietly, even if he is deemed to have lost.

Election jitters, soaring Covid-19 hospitalisations and underwhelming tech stock results rattled sentiment on Friday as the S&P 500 slumped 1.21% to stand 8.9% below its September 2 record high.

The Dow Jones and Nasdaq Composite declined 0.59% and 2.45%, fuelled by a 5.6% slide in Apple’s share price after posting its steepest fall in quarterly iPhone sales in two years. Amazon and Facebook plunged 5.5% and 6.3% following their respective outlook warnings.

Wall Street’s woes failed to lift Treasuries, as rates investors fretted over the likely deluge of new government supply from a post-election stimulus package.

US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields rose 1bp, 3bp and 3bp to 0.16%, 0.87% and 1.66%.

European shares ended little changed for the second session running, with the energy sector struggling on falling crude oil prices in response to a growing list of national lockdowns, a list the UK joined over the weekend.

The FTSE 100 and DAX slipped 0.08% and 0.36% on Friday, while the CAC 40 and FTSE Milan rose 0.54% and 0.40%.

In the European rates market, German 10-year yields ended unchanged at minus 0.63%, while UK and Italian 10-year yields formed 4bp and 2bp to 0.27% and 0.72%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads both widened just 0.5bp to 65bp and 367bp. The US investment grade CDS spread rose 1bp to 65.5bp.

Primary markets

Industrial Bank, Hong Kong branch, rated Baa2 (Moody’s), issued a US$450m 1.125% three-year Reg S bond at Treasuries plus 100bp versus 145bp initial guidance and a HK$3bn (US$387m) 1.1% two-year Covid-19 response bond at par, below initial 1.55% area yield guidance.

