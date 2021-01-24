ASIA OPEN: Cautious start seen following Wall Street slippage

MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (IFR) - Asian risk assets may have a small negative bias this morning to reflect Friday’s losses across US and European stock markets.

Near 10% falls in IBM and Intel’s share prices, on disappointing quarterly updates and post-earnings comments from new CEO Pat Gelsinger, respectively, headed 0.57% and 0.30% declines in the Dow Jones and S&P 500.

Other tech blue chips were in demand, however, notably Google parent Alphabet and Apple and Amazon ahead of their results, which helped the Nasdaq Composite gain 0.09% for another record closing high.

Long-dated Treasuries benefited from Friday's general risk-off sentiment amid doubts about a swift vaccine rollout and smooth economic recovery as US 10-year and 30-year yields both eased 2bp to 1.09% and 1.85%. Two-year yields were unchanged at 0.13%.

Italian markets retreated after the country’s main ruling parties suggested a snap election may be the only way out of the country’s political impasse.

The FTSE Milan tumbled 1.52%, far exceeding the 0.30%, 0.24% and 0.56% losses posted by the FTSE 100, DAX and CAC 40.

New travel restrictions weighed on regional sentiment alongside a 1.6 point drop in the eurozone IHS Markit PMI, to 47.5 and an ECB poll showing 2021 GDP growth forecasts dropping to 4.4% from 5.3% previously.

Political uncertainty pushed 10-year Italian yields up 5bp to 0.71%, while German and UK 10-year yields eased 1bp and 3bp to minus 0.54% and 0.30%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 1bp and widened 4.5bp to 49bp and 254bp. The US Investment grade CDS spread rose 0.5bp to 51bp.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

