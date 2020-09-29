ASIA OPEN: Cautious start seen following Wall Street slippage

MELBOURNE, Sept 30 (IFR) - Asian risk markets may have a negative bias following an overnight slippage on Wall Street with regional activity bound to be contained by numerous national holidays which start tomorrow, including China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan.

The early focus will be on the first US presidential debate which begins at 9:00pm New York time Tuesday, 11:00am Sydney time today.

The best outcome in Wall Street’s eyes may be a solid performance from former Vice President Joe Biden, if this is seen boosting the prospects of a blue wave victory on November 3 and resultant additional fiscal stimulus.

The three main US equity benchmarks broke their three-day winning streaks, but losses were modest as the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declined 0.48%, 0.48% and 0.29%, despite evidence of rebounding consumer confidence.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index jumped 15.5 points in September, its biggest increase in seventeen years, to 101.8 versus the 89.5 consensus forecast.

European shares posted similar falls to Wall Street with the FTSE 100, DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan shedding 0.51%, 0.35%, 0.23% and 0.52%.

Treasuries edged higher as US 10-year and 30-year yields both eased 1bp to 0.65% and 1.41%. US two-year yields were unchanged at 0.13%.

Bunds gained ground following a 0.4% drop in German harmonised CPI last month, versus market expectations of a small 0.1% fall. German 10-year yields eased 2bp to a seven-week low of minus 0.54% as UK and Italian 10-year yields both declined 3bp, to 0.18% and 0.85%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads widened 0.5bp and 1bp to 60.5bp and 347.5bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread rose 3bp to 60.5bp.

Primary markets

Singapore state investment holding company Temasek Holdings raised US$2.75bn from a three-part senior unsecured 144A and 3(c)7/Reg S bond offering, expected to be rated Aaa/AAA (Moody's/S&P).

The US$750m 1% 10-year, US$1bn 2.25% 30-year and US$1bn 2.5% 50-year notes priced 47.5bp, 90bp and 110bp wide of Treasuries versus 75bp area, 110bp area and 135bp area IPTs.

Hong Kong-listed port operator China Merchants Port Holdings, rated Baa1/BBB (Moody's/S&P), raised US$600m from a dual-tranche Reg S offering of subordinated perpetual notes.

The US$400m 3.5% perpetual non-call three and US$200m 3.875% perpetual non-call fives priced at par, inside 3.85% area and 4.3% area initial guidance. The notes have expected Moody's ratings of Baa2.

Vector, rated Baa1/BBB (Moody’s/S&P), an infrastructure company focused on energy and communications services, has released guidance at mid-swaps plus 130bp-145bp for an indicative NZ$150m (US$98m) six-year wholesale note offering due to price tomorrow. ANZ and BNZ are joint lead managers.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((john.weavers@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9373 1655; Reuters Messaging: john.weavers.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.