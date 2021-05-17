ASIA OPEN: Cautious start seen following modest Wall Street slippage

MELBOURNE, May 18 (IFR) - A modest overnight slippage on Wall Street may weigh a little on Asian risk appetite as investors await the release of the May FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday for any shift in the Fed’s ultra-low interest rate projections.

Growing US inflation pressures were underlined by the latest rise in the prices paid index within the New York Fed’s Empire State Manufacturing Survey, to 83.5, the highest reading since the series began in 2001.

Interest rate sensitive technology stocks headed overnight declines as the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declined 0.16%, 0.25% and 0.38%, though the Treasury market remains remarkably resilient to the threat of higher longer-term inflation.

US 10-year yields firmed just 1bp to 1.64%, 13bp below the recent 1.77% peak seen in late March, as two-year and 30-year yields ended unchanged at 0.16% and 2.35%.

A pick up in Covid-19 cases, most notably in Singapore and Taiwan, may have supported safe-haven demand along with the latest cryptocurrency volatility which saw Bitcoin plunge and then rebound after conflicting comments from Tesla boss Elon Musk about his digital currency holdings.

European equity bourses mostly matched Wall Street losses with the FTSE 100, DAX and CAC 40 slipping 0.15%, 0.13% and 0.28%, though the FTSE Milan managed to buck the negative trend with a 0.39% advance.

In the rates market German, UK and Italian 10-year yields rose 2bp, 1bp and 4bp to minus 0.11%, 0.87% and 1.11%.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads widened 0.5bp and 2.5bp to 51bp and 254bp. The US investment grade CDS spread rose 1bp to 51bp.

Primary markets

National Australia Bank priced a US$1.25bn 2.99% 10-year US dollar 144A/Reg S Tier 2 note, with expected ratings of Baa1/BBB+/A–, at Treasuries plus 135bp versus 160bp area IPTs.

China’s Redsun Properties Group issued a capped US$210m 7.3% three-year non-call senior green Reg S bond offering at a yield of 7.60%, inside initial guidance in the 8% area. The notes have expected ratings of B3/B+/BB (Moody’s/Fitch/Lianhe Global).

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))