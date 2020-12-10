ASIA OPEN: Cautious start seen after mixed Wall Street session

MELBOURNE, December 11 (IFR) - Asian markets may lack impetus following a subdued overnight session on Wall Street, where investors weighed a surprise spike in initial jobs claims with apparent progress towards a fiscal relief package.

Weekly claims jumped 137,000 to 853,000, well above the 725,000 consensus forecast, underlining the stalled labour market recovery and the need for more spending stimulus.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin provided some subsequent cheer by reporting “a lot of progress” had been made in talks between Republican and Democratic senators on a Covid-19 relief bill.

Rallying energy stocks helped the Dow Jones and S&P 500 limit their respective daily losses to 0.23% and 0.13%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.54%

Eurozone shares struggled in response to a sharp downward revision to the ECB’s 2021 GDP forecast, to 3.9% from 5.0%, as the bank increased its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme by €500bn (US$607bn), which was in line with expectations.

The DAX and FTSE Milan fell 0.33% and 0.25% though the CAC 40 managed to edge 0.05% higher.

The FTSE 100 outperformed with a 0.54% advance as commodity stocks benefited from sterling’s overnight slump on growing fears of a no trade deal Brexit.

Treasuries were boosted by a bumper US$24bn 30-year auction with US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields easing 1bp, 1bp and 2bp to 0.14%, 0.92% and 1.66%.

Gilts gained on a heightened safe-haven bid as UK 10-year yields fell 4bp to 0.22%. Italian 10-year yields declined 1bp to 0.53% and German 10-year yields ended unchanged at minus 0.61%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads both rose 0.5bp and 10bp to 48bp and 250.5bp. The US Investment grade CDS spread was unchanged 1.5bp to 52.5bp.

Primary markets

Chinese property developer Skyfame Realty (Holdings) issued a US$80m 13.0% three-year non-put two senior Reg S bond, with an expected rating of B– (Fitch), at par.

Metro Finance is set to price an indicative A$300m (US$222m) auto and equipment ABS transaction today that may be increased to A$400m. NAB is arranger and joint lead manager with Deutsche Bank.

Pepper Group is due to price the no-grow A$615.9m auto and equipment ABS offering, Pepper Sparkz 3 today. Westpac is arranger and joint lead manager with Bank of America, MUFG, NAB, RBC Capital Markets, and Societe Generale.

