ASIA OPEN: Buoyant Wall Street underpins risk appetite

Asian markets can draw comfort from a constructive overnight session on Wall Street, where investors were cheered by signs the Democrats are preparing to fast-track President Biden’s US$1.9trn fiscal relief bill.

A third successive weekly decline in new US Covid-19 cases also supported sentiment as did hopes that the recent retail trader-led volatility may be petering out as GameStop’s share price tumbled for a second day.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 1.58%, 1.39% and 1.56%, with Google parent Alphabet and Amazon gaining 1.4% and 1.1% ahead of their results.

European shares were in demand on better-than-expected regional Q4 2020 GDP data with the DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan climbing 1.56%, 1.86% and 1.11%.

The FTSE 100 underperformed with a 0.78% advance following reports the new UK variant of the coronavirus has developed a new mutation that could reduce vaccine efficacy.

Treasuries fell back as investors fretted about the scale of government borrowing required to finance Biden’s spending plans as US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields firmed 1bp, 2bp and 4bp to 0.12%, 1.1% and 1.88%.

European sovereign bonds also lost ground with German, UK and Italian 10-year yields all rising 3bp, to minus 0.48%, 0.35% and 0.65%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 1.5bp and 11bp to 50bp and 256.5bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread tightened 1.5bp to 53bp.

Primary markets

Japan Bank For International Cooperation (JBIC), rated A1/A+ (Moody’s/S&P), issued a capped £250m (US$342m) 0.375% 5.5-year SEC-registered bond inside 38bp area IPTs at Gilts plus 34bp.

Continuum Energy Levanter, a subsidiary of India's Continuum Green Energy, rated Ba2/BB+ (Moody's/Fitch), sold a US$561m 4.5% six-year non-call three amortising 144A/Reg S green bond at par versus initial guidance in the 4.875% area.

Property developer China Overseas Grand Oceans Group, rated Baa2/BBB–/BBB, priced a US$512m 2.45% five-year Reg S bond offering at Treasuries plus 202.5bp, much tighter than initial guidance in the 250bp area.

