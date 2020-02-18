ASIA OPEN: Apple sales warning keeps focus on coronavirus

SYDNEY, Feb 19 (IFR) - Asian risk markets are likely to begin trading on the back foot after Apple highlighted the negative business and economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak.

European and US shares retreated in response to a sales warning from the American corporate bellwether, directly attributed to slower iPhone production and lower Chinese demand.

Wall Street managed to recover from its intraday lows with the Nasdaq Composite even posting a small 0.02% increase, but the Dow Jones and S&P 500 still ended 0.56% and 0.29% in the red, respectively.

European equities had earlier struggled in the face of Apple’s sales warning and some negative regional economic and company news.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.69%, headed by a 6.5% slide in HSBC’s share price after the UK-based Asian banking giant announced a dramatic business overhaul, including 35,000 job losses over three years.

The DAX shed 0.75% following further disappointing domestic data as Germany’s ZEW economic sentiment survey tumbled from 26.7 to 8.7 in January on coronavirus and world trade worries.

The CAC 40 declined 0.48%, though the FTSE Milan gained 0.41% as Italian banking stocks extended their recent advance.

The reopened Treasury market benefited from an elevated safe-haven bid which prompted 2bp, 4bp and 4bp declines in US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields to 1.41%, 1.55% and 2.00%.

Core European sovereign bonds were also in demand as German and UK 10-year yields eased 1bp and 3bp to minus 0.41% and 0.61%. In contrast Italian 10-year yields rose 2bp to 0.94%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads widened 0.5bp and 3.5bp to 42bp and 214bp. The US investment-grade spread was unchanged at 44.5bp.

Primary markets

Mizuho Financial Group, rated A1/A– (Moody's/S&P), raised US$2.35bn from a three-part SEC-registered bond offering. A US$1.1bn 4.25 non-call 3.25 floating-rate note priced at three-month Libor plus 63bp versus low 80s IPTs. A US$750m 6.25 non-call 5.25 and a US$500m 11.25-year non-call 10.25 fixed-to-float tranches priced 83bp and 103bp wide of Treasuries, below 100bp–105bp and 120bp–125bp IPTs.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (A1/A–/A–) raised US$3.75bn from a dual-tranche offering of SEC-registered bonds. A US$2.6bn 2.193% five-year and a US$1.15bn 2.559% 10-year note priced 80bp and 100bp over Treasuries, inside 90bp–95bp and 110bp–115bp IPTs.

Kunming Industrial Development and Investment sold an unrated US$300m 6.15% three-year Reg S bond at par versus 6.5% yield guidance.

Delhi International Airport (Ba2/BB/BB+) tapped its US$350m 6.45% June 4 2029 144A/Reg S senior secured note for US$150m at a cash price of 108 above initial guidance in the 106.75 area.

The Australian Office of Financial Management (Aaa/AAA/AAA) is set to price a "modest" syndicated tap of its A$4.6bn (US$3.1bn) 2.75% May 21 2041 Treasury bond today with joint lead managers CBA, JP Morgan and UBS. Initial guidance at 49bp–51bp over EFP (10-year futures contract).

Emirates NBD Bank, rated A3/A+ (Moody's/Fitch), has revised guidance for a 10-year Kangaroo bond to asset swaps plus 200bp area from the initial 205bp–210bp area ahead of today’s pricing. ANZ, Emirates NBD Capital, Mizuho and Nomura are joint lead managers.

