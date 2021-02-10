ASIA OPEN: Activity dampened by mixed Wall Street and regional holidays

MELBOURNE, Feb 11 (IFR) - A mixed overnight session on Wall Street and Lunar New Year holidays across Asia will likely keep a lid on regional market activity this morning.

The Dow Jones gained 0.20%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.03% and 0.25% amid a general rotation of stocks, out of technology stars including Tesla, Amazon, Microsoft and Apple into the energy and financial sectors.

Trading volumes were constrained by the lack of market moving news but underlying support was still provided by the likely passage of a US$1.9trn fiscal relief bill, an encouraging round of quarterly company results and recent progress on vaccine rollouts and slowing Covid-19 infections.

European equity benchmarks posted modest losses with the FTSE 100, DAX and FTSE Milan declining 0.11%, 0.56% and 0.15%. The CAC 40 fell 0.36%, despite a 2.9% jump in Soc Gen’s share price following its upbeat earnings.

Treasuries benefited from dovish remarks by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who reaffirmed that interest rates would remain low for some time, and a benign January CPI report that calmed accelerating inflation concerns.

Headline CPI rose 0.3%, as expected, but the annual increase of 1.4% was below the 1.5% market forecast, while the core rate was unchanged last month versus expectations of a 0.2% rise.

US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields eased 1bp, 3bp and 2bp to 0.11%, 1.13% and 1.92%.

German and Italian 10-year yields both declined 1bp, to minus 0.45% and 0.50%, while UK 10-year yields firmed 3bp to 0.49%.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 0.5bp and 3.5bp to 47.5bp and 243.5bp. The US investment grade CDS spread tightened 0.5bp to 50.5bp.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))