Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins rise further, ARA stocks shrink

NEW DELHI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha refining profit margin extended gains on Friday as European inventories declined, although demand from petrochemical units remained poor.
The crack NAF-SIN-CRK rose to $66.68 a tonne, compared with $62.60 a tonne a day earlier.
"The recent strength in Asian naphtha cracks is contradictory to fundamentals, especially with petrochemical margins in Asia sinking deeper into negative territory and regional crackers extending run cuts," energy consultancy FGE said in a note.
The growing re-export trade of Russian naphtha through commercial tanks is also not reflected in prices, the consultancy added.
South Korea has started importing naphtha from Tunisia, which in turn has seen a jump in supplies from Russia, highlighting the unusual trading routes that are emerging following Western sanctions against Moscow over its war in Ukraine.
INVENTORIES ARA/
Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area slipped to 1.248 million tonnes in the week to Nov. 24, from 1.269 million tonnes in the prior week.
Naphtha inventories fell by 10% to 381,000 tonnes in the week to Thursday.
NEWS
- Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is planning to invest more than $4 billion in a petrochemical complex in Gujarat, he said in an interview with the Financial Times.
SINGAPORE CASH DEALS O/AS
Two gasoline trade, no naphtha deals.
PRICES
CASH ($/T)
ASIA CLOSE
Change
% Change
Prev Close
RIC
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1
711.00
31.00
4.56
680.00
NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2
694.00
18.00
2.66
676.00
NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff
17.00
13.00
325.00
4.00
NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Sing
77.00
3.40
4.62
73.60
NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Sing
0.40
0.00
0.00
0.40
NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack
66.68
4.08
6.52
62.60
NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97
99.48
0.94
0.95
98.54
GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95
94.57
-1.78
-1.85
96.35
GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92
90.30
-2.55
-2.75
92.85
GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack
4.39
-0.34
-7.19
4.73
GL92-SIN-CRK
For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below.
Brent M1
BRENTSGMc1
Naphtha CFR Japan M1
NACFRJPSWMc1
Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2
NACFRJPSDMc1
Naphtha CFR Japan M2
NACFRJPSWMc2
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1
NAPTC4SPDMc1
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2
NAPTC4SPDMc2
Naphtha FOB Sing M1
NAFOBSGSWMc1
Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2
NAFOBSGSDMc1
Naphtha FOB Sing M2
NAFOBSGSWMc2
Naphtha Cracks M1
NACFRJPCKMc1
East-West Naphtha M1
NAPJPEWMc1
East-West Naphtha M2
NAPJPEWMc2
NWE Naphtha M1
NAPCNWEAMc1
NWE Naphtha M1/M2
NAPCNWEASMc1
NWE Naphtha M2
NAPCNWEAMc2
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1
NAPCNWEACMc1
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2
NAPCNWEACMc2
*Sing refers to Singapore
(Reporting by Mohi Narayan)
((Mohi.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.