Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins rise further, ARA stocks shrink

NEW DELHI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha refining profit margin extended gains on Friday as European inventories declined, although demand from petrochemical units remained poor.

The crack NAF-SIN-CRK rose to $66.68 a tonne, compared with $62.60 a tonne a day earlier.

"The recent strength in Asian naphtha cracks is contradictory to fundamentals, especially with petrochemical margins in Asia sinking deeper into negative territory and regional crackers extending run cuts," energy consultancy FGE said in a note.

The growing re-export trade of Russian naphtha through commercial tanks is also not reflected in prices, the consultancy added.

South Korea has started importing naphtha from Tunisia, which in turn has seen a jump in supplies from Russia, highlighting the unusual trading routes that are emerging following Western sanctions against Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

INVENTORIES ARA/

Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area slipped to 1.248 million tonnes in the week to Nov. 24, from 1.269 million tonnes in the prior week.

Naphtha inventories fell by 10% to 381,000 tonnes in the week to Thursday.

NEWS

- Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is planning to invest more than $4 billion in a petrochemical complex in Gujarat, he said in an interview with the Financial Times.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS O/AS

Two gasoline trade, no naphtha deals.

PRICES

CASH ($/T)

ASIA CLOSE

Change

% Change

Prev Close

RIC

OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1

711.00

31.00

4.56

680.00

NAF-1H-TYO

OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2

694.00

18.00

2.66

676.00

NAF-2H-TYO

OSN Naphtha Diff

17.00

13.00

325.00

4.00

NAF-TYO-DIF

Naphtha Netback FOB Sing

77.00

3.40

4.62

73.60

NAF-SIN

Naphtha Diff FOB Sing

0.40

0.00

0.00

0.40

NAF-SIN-DIF

Naphtha-Brent Crack

66.68

4.08

6.52

62.60

NAF-SIN-CRK

Gasoline 97

99.48

0.94

0.95

98.54

GL97-SIN

Gasoline 95

94.57

-1.78

-1.85

96.35

GL95-SIN

Gasoline 92

90.30

-2.55

-2.75

92.85

GL92-SIN

Gasoline crack

4.39

-0.34

-7.19

4.73

GL92-SIN-CRK

For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below.

Brent M1

BRENTSGMc1

Naphtha CFR Japan M1

NACFRJPSWMc1

Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2

NACFRJPSDMc1

Naphtha CFR Japan M2

NACFRJPSWMc2

Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1

NAPTC4SPDMc1

Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2

NAPTC4SPDMc2

Naphtha FOB Sing M1

NAFOBSGSWMc1

Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2

NAFOBSGSDMc1

Naphtha FOB Sing M2

NAFOBSGSWMc2

Naphtha Cracks M1

NACFRJPCKMc1

East-West Naphtha M1

NAPJPEWMc1

East-West Naphtha M2

NAPJPEWMc2

NWE Naphtha M1

NAPCNWEAMc1

NWE Naphtha M1/M2

NAPCNWEASMc1

NWE Naphtha M2

NAPCNWEAMc2

Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1

NAPCNWEACMc1

Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2

NAPCNWEACMc2

*Sing refers to Singapore

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan)

