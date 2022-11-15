Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins jump to highest in four months

NEW DELHI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Asia's refining margin for naphtha extended gains on Tuesday, hitting a four-month high, as hopes of tight supplies amid weak petrochemical demand supported the market sentiment.

The crack NAF-SIN-CRK jumped to $26.60 a tonne, the highest since July 14, from $13.32 a tonne in the last session. Front-month second-half November naphtha traded higher, by $8 a tonne, than the following month. Physical trade remained muted for the day. O/AS

Total naphtha arrivals to Asia are projected to drop to 5.7-5.8 million tonnes in November, compared with 6.1 million tonnes last month, Refinitiv Oil Research data showed.

However, demand remained subdued as poor petrochemical margins triggered run cuts at regional refiners, market participants said.

International Energy Agency expects global naphtha demand to tumble by 110,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter year-on-year, the agency said in its monthly report.

NEWS

- China's crude oil throughput rose 0.8% in October from a year earlier for a second straight month, data showed, as refiners ramped up processing to export more refined fuel and a greenfield refinery began test runs.

- Oil prices fell by more than $1 a barrel as rising COVID-19 cases in China renewed fears of lower fuel consumption from the world's top crude importer.

PRICES

CASH ($/T)

ASIA CLOSE

Change

% Change

Prev Close

RIC

OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1

722.00

42.00

6.18

680.00

NAF-1H-TYO

OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2

714.00

38.00

5.62

676.00

NAF-2H-TYO

OSN Naphtha Diff

8.00

4.00

100.00

4.00

NAF-TYO-DIF

Naphtha Netback FOB Sing

78.22

4.62

6.28

73.60

NAF-SIN

Naphtha Diff FOB Sing

0.40

0.00

0.00

0.40

NAF-SIN-DIF

Naphtha-Brent Crack

26.60

13.28

99.70

13.32

NAF-SIN-CRK

Gasoline 97

103.17

4.63

4.70

98.54

GL97-SIN

Gasoline 95

100.81

4.46

4.63

96.35

GL95-SIN

Gasoline 92

94.48

1.63

1.76

92.85

GL92-SIN

Gasoline crack

1.76

-0.22

-11.11

1.98

GL92-SIN-CRK

For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below.

Brent M1

BRENTSGMc1

Naphtha CFR Japan M1

NACFRJPSWMc1

Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2

NACFRJPSDMc1

Naphtha CFR Japan M2

NACFRJPSWMc2

Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1

NAPTC4SPDMc1

Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2

NAPTC4SPDMc2

Naphtha FOB Sing M1

NAFOBSGSWMc1

Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2

NAFOBSGSDMc1

Naphtha FOB Sing M2

NAFOBSGSWMc2

Naphtha Cracks M1

NACFRJPCKMc1

East-West Naphtha M1

NAPJPEWMc1

East-West Naphtha M2

NAPJPEWMc2

NWE Naphtha M1

NAPCNWEAMc1

NWE Naphtha M1/M2

NAPCNWEASMc1

NWE Naphtha M2

NAPCNWEAMc2

Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1

NAPCNWEACMc1

Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2

NAPCNWEACMc2

*Sing refers to Singapore

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Mohi.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

