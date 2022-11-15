Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margins jump to highest in four months

NEW DELHI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Asia's refining margin for naphtha extended gains on Tuesday, hitting a four-month high, as hopes of tight supplies amid weak petrochemical demand supported the market sentiment.
The crack NAF-SIN-CRK jumped to $26.60 a tonne, the highest since July 14, from $13.32 a tonne in the last session. Front-month second-half November naphtha traded higher, by $8 a tonne, than the following month. Physical trade remained muted for the day. O/AS
Total naphtha arrivals to Asia are projected to drop to 5.7-5.8 million tonnes in November, compared with 6.1 million tonnes last month, Refinitiv Oil Research data showed.
However, demand remained subdued as poor petrochemical margins triggered run cuts at regional refiners, market participants said.
International Energy Agency expects global naphtha demand to tumble by 110,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter year-on-year, the agency said in its monthly report.
NEWS
- China's crude oil throughput rose 0.8% in October from a year earlier for a second straight month, data showed, as refiners ramped up processing to export more refined fuel and a greenfield refinery began test runs.
- Oil prices fell by more than $1 a barrel as rising COVID-19 cases in China renewed fears of lower fuel consumption from the world's top crude importer.
PRICES
CASH ($/T)
ASIA CLOSE
Change
% Change
Prev Close
RIC
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1
722.00
42.00
6.18
680.00
NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2
714.00
38.00
5.62
676.00
NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff
8.00
4.00
100.00
4.00
NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Sing
78.22
4.62
6.28
73.60
NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Sing
0.40
0.00
0.00
0.40
NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack
26.60
13.28
99.70
13.32
NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97
103.17
4.63
4.70
98.54
GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95
100.81
4.46
4.63
96.35
GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92
94.48
1.63
1.76
92.85
GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack
1.76
-0.22
-11.11
1.98
GL92-SIN-CRK
*Sing refers to Singapore
