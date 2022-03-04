Asia LNG spot prices hit record high, S&P data shows

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Asia liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot prices hit a record high of more than $59 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), tracking a surge in European gas prices on concern over tight supply after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Price agency S&P Global Commodity Insights' Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM), which is widely used as a spot benchmark in the region, climbed to $59.672 per mmBtu on Thursday, its data showed.

Its previous record was in October 2021, when it hit $56.326/MMBtu.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad Editing by David Goodman )

