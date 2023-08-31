Asia is Ripe for Web3 and Blockchain Investment

By Erik Zhang, Founder of Neo

Web3 and blockchain are the future, this much we know. Turbulence may rear its head from time to time, but industry has proved the paving blocks are right there, ready to walk upon. We simply must have confidence in our stride.

Regulators are taking notice of Web3 and blockchain, and none more positively than across Asia. Recent developments have shown the openness at a regulatory level across the region to promote the technological revolution that has already begun.

As the Web3 revolution gains momentum and is radically changing how we conduct our lives and reimagines how finance can be done, the people toiling behind the scenes need investment. And, for those looking for investment opportunities, the potential returns are set to be massive.

Driving innovation

Asia has long been a driver of tech innovation and the trajectory shows no signs of slowing. Recent reports show tech investment last year reached a staggering $146 billion across China, India and Southeast Asia, with seed-stage investments a focus point for investors. Seed-stage investments in Southeast Asia alone increased by 73% in 2022.

With reports forecasting the value of Asia’s Web3 sector to reach into the trillions of dollars, the time is ripe to support developers on their journey and help realize their potential.

Regulators are showing their support. Recent positive regulatory frameworks are building the foundation for a thriving Web3 landscape with support from governments. For example, as Singaporestrives to position itself as a digital currency hub, it has just become one of the first jurisdictions to announce a framework to regulate stablecoins. South Korea approved its first standalone digital-asset bill in June aimed at boosting investor protection and necessitating insurance coverage, reserve funds and proper record keeping.

Hong Kong is proving its leadership as it took another step towards becoming a crypto hub this year when it launched new regulations to allow retail trading of cryptocurrencies. This comprehensive framework has consumer protection at its core while ensuring the crypto industry can develop sustainably and support innovation.

As the foundations build strength, it is vital that we promote investment to support the people on the ground developing the infrastructure.

What is needed?

Asia is now presented with a perfect opportunity to cement itself as a leader in nurturing Web3 development. As outlined here, excitement is building right across Asia as it showcases its preparedness.

To truly benefit from this opportunity, and to attract investment and talent to the region, Asia must ensure a unified focus on fueling the growth of Web3 and blockchain.

Looking to Singapore and Hong Kong, it is vital that business registration and licensing procedures are simplified to encourage startups and other companies to establish operations, which will in turn foster entrepreneurship and economic growth. Countries including South Korea, Japan and India can continue leveraging their innovation strengths with the support of tax incentives to solidify their appeal to both investors and talent.

Opportunities abound

Current opportunities for investment in Asia are abundant, oftentimes in overlooked places. A substantial portion of the almost five billion people across the region are unbanked and lack basic access to financial services. As such, Asia presents significant potential for fintech innovation, which will only grow as regulatory frameworks become clearer.

Asia also has a rich cultural heritage, presenting huge opportunities for social-oriented technologies geared towards connecting people with like-minded individuals, with local communities and groups (in line with Asia’s rich community-oriented cultures) and with local businesses.

Asia too has a renowned history of elite gaming. As such, gaming-related tech ventures hold much promise for investment as the sector expands with the emergence of blockchain-based gaming and GameFi.

Moreover, the emergence of Web3 technologies encompassing blockchain-based DeFi, SocialFi and GameFi are poised to serve as the pivotal catalyst that will truly foster economic growth across Asia. And it bears repeating; these sectors, to truly thrive, require investment.

Where to from here?

We’re at a critical point. Asia has been establishing itself as a hub for driving innovation in Web3 and blockchain and, with regulators taking notice, the sector is set to expand phenomenally, and positive regulatory developments will only further this push.

Asia’s developers are ready. With immeasurable experience across the board, Asia has already proven the talent is there. We simply need to promote investment opportunities across all sectors - not just the mainstream and recognized sectors - to ensure all can benefit.

A favorable regulatory environment begets growth, but not without investment. As Web3 and blockchain continually revolutionize how we understand the technological world, Asia is ready to bring it in the right direction. The foundation has been laid; it’s now time to simply place the building blocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.