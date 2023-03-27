Asia growth rate estimated at 4.5% in 2023 - Boao Forum annual report

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

March 27, 2023 — 10:00 pm EDT

Written by Joe Cash for Reuters ->

By Joe Cash

BOAO, March 28 (Reuters) - Asia is expected to record weighted real GDP growth of 4.5% this year, up from the 4.2% last year, the Boao Forum for Asia said in its annual report summary on Tuesday.

The report also said Asian growth is likely to be a standout in 2023 in light of the global economic slowdown.

The forum, which China sees as Asia's answer to Davos, is being held until Friday in the country's southern resort island of Hainan.

(Reporting by Joe Cash and Liz Lee; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.