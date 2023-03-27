Asia growth rate estimated at 4.5% in 2023 - Boao Forum annual report

By Joe Cash

BOAO, March 28 (Reuters) - Asia is expected to record weighted real GDP growth of 4.5% this year, up from the 4.2% last year, the Boao Forum for Asia said in its annual report summary on Tuesday.

The report also said Asian growth is likely to be a standout in 2023 in light of the global economic slowdown.

The forum, which China sees as Asia's answer to Davos, is being held until Friday in the country's southern resort island of Hainan.

