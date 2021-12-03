Asia Grains-Australia wheat quality price spread widens on rain-damage

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The spread between higher quality wheat and low protein grains widened further this week with recent rains damaging the crop-quality, traders said.

Australian Premium White (APW) wheat with 10.5% protein was quoted around $375 a tonne, Free on Board (FoB) Western Australia, while Australian Standard White (ASW) wheat with no guarantee on the level of protein was offered around $320 a tonne FoB, they said.

The spread was around $40 a tonne last week and about $10 a tonne a couple of months ago.

Australian farmers are on course to harvest a record 34.4 million tonnes of wheat this season, the country's chief commodity forecaster said, as it raised its official estimate for the 2021/22 crop.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Jason Neely)

