Asia Fuel Oil-VLSFO premium extends climb for third straight day

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Asia's spot cash premium for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) rose for a third straight session on Tuesday as stronger bids continued to emerge day-on-day.

The premium MFO05-SIN-DIF was at $16.38 per tonne to Singapore quotes, extending its climb to a four-week high on firm buying interest. O/AS

Refining margins for 0.5% VLSFO also edged higher in recent days, though recovery remains capped on ample supplies.

The front-month crack LFO05SGDUBCMc1 averaged at about $13.50 per barrel to Dubai quotes in the month so far, still lower compared with an average of $14.50 per barrel last month.

Meanwhile, high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) margins remain steeply discounted, though rebounding to about three-month highs as of Tuesday. FO180SGCKMc1

The rebound comes amid less high-sulphur exports from the Middle East to Asia in recent weeks, Refinitiv ship-tracking data showed.

OTHER NEWS

- Oil rose on Tuesday after top exporter Saudi Arabia said OPEC+ was sticking with output cuts and could take further steps to balance the market, outweighing global recession worries and concern about China's rising COVID-19 cases.

- Analysts are cutting forecasts for China's year-end oil demand after COVID-19 cases surged to near record levels, forcing authorities to reinstate mobility curbs and delaying recovery at the world's top crude importer.

- LUKOIL Neftochim Burgas, Bulgaria's only oil refinery, may have to shut down if the government does not follow through on plans to allow the Russian-owned business to continue exporting, Chief Executive Ilshat Sharafutdinov said on Monday.

- Brazil's National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) decided the mandatory blend of biodiesel in diesel will be kept at 10% until Mar. 31, 2023, the Mines and Energy Ministry said. From April on, the mix requirement will be increased to 15%.

WINDOW TRADES O/AS

- 180-cst HSFO: No trade

- 380-cst HSFO: One trade

- 0.5% VLSFO: Two trades

ASSESSMENTS

FUEL OIL

CASH ($/T)

ASIA CLOSE

CHANGE

PREV CLOSE

RIC

Cargo - 0.5% VLSFO

619.98

19.81

600.17

MFO05-SIN

Diff - 0.5% VLSFO

16.38

4.47

11.91

MFO05-SIN-DIF

Cargo - 180cst

400.53

2.64

397.89

FO180-SIN

Diff - 180cst

4.27

1.44

2.83

FO180-SIN-DIF

Cargo - 380cst

390.24

4.24

386.00

FO380-SIN

Diff - 380cst

10.06

0.85

9.21

FO380-SIN-DIF

Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium - 380cst

15.00

3.00

12.00

Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium - 0.5% VLSFO

18.00

3.00

15.00

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

