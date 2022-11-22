Asia Fuel Oil-VLSFO premium extends climb for third straight day

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Asia's spot cash premium for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) rose for a third straight session on Tuesday as stronger bids continued to emerge day-on-day.
The premium MFO05-SIN-DIF was at $16.38 per tonne to Singapore quotes, extending its climb to a four-week high on firm buying interest. O/AS
Refining margins for 0.5% VLSFO also edged higher in recent days, though recovery remains capped on ample supplies.
The front-month crack LFO05SGDUBCMc1 averaged at about $13.50 per barrel to Dubai quotes in the month so far, still lower compared with an average of $14.50 per barrel last month.
Meanwhile, high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) margins remain steeply discounted, though rebounding to about three-month highs as of Tuesday. FO180SGCKMc1
The rebound comes amid less high-sulphur exports from the Middle East to Asia in recent weeks, Refinitiv ship-tracking data showed.
OTHER NEWS
- Oil rose on Tuesday after top exporter Saudi Arabia said OPEC+ was sticking with output cuts and could take further steps to balance the market, outweighing global recession worries and concern about China's rising COVID-19 cases.
- Analysts are cutting forecasts for China's year-end oil demand after COVID-19 cases surged to near record levels, forcing authorities to reinstate mobility curbs and delaying recovery at the world's top crude importer.
- LUKOIL Neftochim Burgas, Bulgaria's only oil refinery, may have to shut down if the government does not follow through on plans to allow the Russian-owned business to continue exporting, Chief Executive Ilshat Sharafutdinov said on Monday.
- Brazil's National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) decided the mandatory blend of biodiesel in diesel will be kept at 10% until Mar. 31, 2023, the Mines and Energy Ministry said. From April on, the mix requirement will be increased to 15%.
WINDOW TRADES O/AS
- 180-cst HSFO: No trade
- 380-cst HSFO: One trade
- 0.5% VLSFO: Two trades
ASSESSMENTS
FUEL OIL
CASH ($/T)
ASIA CLOSE
CHANGE
PREV CLOSE
RIC
Cargo - 0.5% VLSFO
619.98
19.81
600.17
MFO05-SIN
Diff - 0.5% VLSFO
16.38
4.47
11.91
MFO05-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 180cst
400.53
2.64
397.89
FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst
4.27
1.44
2.83
FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst
390.24
4.24
386.00
FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst
10.06
0.85
9.21
FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium - 380cst
15.00
3.00
12.00
Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium - 0.5% VLSFO
18.00
3.00
15.00
For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below.
Brent M1
BRENTSGMc1
180cst M1
FO180SGSWMc1
180cst M1/M2
FO180SGSDMc1
180cst M2
FO180SGSWMc2
Visco M1
FOVISSGDFMc1
Visco M2
FOVISSGDFMc2
380cst M1
FO380SGSWMc1
380cst M1/M2
FO380SGSDMc1
380cst M2
FO380SGSWMc2
Cracks 180-Dubai M1
FO180SGCKMc1
Cracks 180-Dubai M2
FO180SGCKMc2
East-West M1
FOSGEWMc1
East-West M2
FOSGEWMc2
Barges M1
HFOFARAAMc1
Barges M1/M2
HFOFARAASMc1
Barges M2
HFOFARAAMc2
Crack Barges-Brent M1
HFOFARAACMc1
Crack Barges-Brent M2
HFOFARAACMc2
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.