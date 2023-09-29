Asia Fuel Oil-VLSFO margin posts weekly drop but cash premium climbs

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Asia's very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) refining margin posted a weekly decline on Friday, though the product's cash premium recovered in recent sessions.

The 0.5% VLSFO crack LFO05SGDUBCMc1 fell to a premium of $8.75 a barrel at the Asia close on Friday, down about 3% from last week, according to LSEG data.

A recent drop in gasoline refining cracks are likely to lead to the diversion of more blendstocks into the bunker pool instead of the refining feedstocks pool, industry sources said.

This could cap recovery in VLSFO amid potentially more supplies, while inflows from the West to the East have also edged higher this month.

However, the product's cash premium MFO05-SIN-DIF has rebounded in recent trading sessions amid stronger spot bidding, rising to $11.41 a metric ton on Friday.

Meanwhile, cash premiums for high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) eased on Friday as market backwardation softened.

The 380-cst HSFO cash premium FO380-SIN-DIF was pegged at $5.50 a ton, while the crack FO380DUBCKMc1 fell to a discount of $12.51 a barrel at the Asia close.

ARA INVENTORIES

Inventories at ARA STK-FO-ARA fell 3.4% to 1.04 million tons in the week to Sept. 28, hitting nine-month lows, latest data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

OTHER NEWS

- Oil prices slipped on Friday but were headed for a weekly gain, driven by tight U.S. supply and expectations of strong fuel demand in China during the Golden Week holiday.

- Russia may introduce quotas on overseas fuel exports if a complete export ban imposed last week does not succeed in bringing down persistently high gasoline and diesel prices, its Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

- Record volumes of refined products were shipped from Singapore to Mexico in the third quarter, amid lower U.S. exports to the Latin American country caused by peak summer demand and slow shipping through the Panama Canal, industry sources and analysts say.

- Japanese trading house Mitsubishi is considering the conversion of the Namikata terminal near Hiroshima into a fuel ammonia import hub, a company executive told a business conference in Tokyo on Friday.

WINDOW TRADES O/AS

- 180-cst HSFO: No trade

- 380-cst HSFO: No trade

- 0.5% VLSFO: One trade

ASSESSMENTS

FUEL OIL

CASH ($/T)

ASIA CLOSE

CHANGE

PREV CLOSE

RIC

Cargo - 0.5% VLSFO

657.01

-8.37

665.38

MFO05-SIN

Diff - 0.5% VLSFO

11.41

0.41

11.00

MFO05-SIN-DIF

Cargo - 180cst

529.63

-20.00

549.63

FO180-SIN

Diff - 180cst

6.40

-0.60

7.00

FO180-SIN-DIF

Cargo - 380cst

516.69

-20.29

536.98

FO380-SIN

Diff - 380cst

5.50

-0.75

6.25

FO380-SIN-DIF

Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium - 380cst

7.00

0.00

7.00

Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium - 0.5% VLSFO

12.00

0.00

12.00

For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below.

Brent M1

BRENTSGMc1

180cst M1

FO180SGSWMc1

180cst M1/M2

FO180SGSDMc1

180cst M2

FO180SGSWMc2

Visco M1

FOVISSGDFMc1

Visco M2

FOVISSGDFMc2

380cst M1

FO380SGSWMc1

380cst M1/M2

FO380SGSDMc1

380cst M2

FO380SGSWMc2

Cracks 180-Dubai M1

FO180SGCKMc1

Cracks 180-Dubai M2

FO180SGCKMc2

East-West M1

FOSGEWMc1

East-West M2

FOSGEWMc2

Barges M1

HFOFARAAMc1

Barges M1/M2

HFOFARAASMc1

Barges M2

HFOFARAAMc2

Crack Barges-Brent M1

HFOFARAACMc1

Crack Barges-Brent M2

HFOFARAACMc2

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Varun H K)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.