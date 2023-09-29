Asia Fuel Oil-VLSFO margin posts weekly drop but cash premium climbs

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Asia's very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) refining margin posted a weekly decline on Friday, though the product's cash premium recovered in recent sessions.
The 0.5% VLSFO crack LFO05SGDUBCMc1 fell to a premium of $8.75 a barrel at the Asia close on Friday, down about 3% from last week, according to LSEG data.
A recent drop in gasoline refining cracks are likely to lead to the diversion of more blendstocks into the bunker pool instead of the refining feedstocks pool, industry sources said.
This could cap recovery in VLSFO amid potentially more supplies, while inflows from the West to the East have also edged higher this month.
However, the product's cash premium MFO05-SIN-DIF has rebounded in recent trading sessions amid stronger spot bidding, rising to $11.41 a metric ton on Friday.
Meanwhile, cash premiums for high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) eased on Friday as market backwardation softened.
The 380-cst HSFO cash premium FO380-SIN-DIF was pegged at $5.50 a ton, while the crack FO380DUBCKMc1 fell to a discount of $12.51 a barrel at the Asia close.
ARA INVENTORIES
Inventories at ARA STK-FO-ARA fell 3.4% to 1.04 million tons in the week to Sept. 28, hitting nine-month lows, latest data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
OTHER NEWS
- Oil prices slipped on Friday but were headed for a weekly gain, driven by tight U.S. supply and expectations of strong fuel demand in China during the Golden Week holiday.
- Russia may introduce quotas on overseas fuel exports if a complete export ban imposed last week does not succeed in bringing down persistently high gasoline and diesel prices, its Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
- Record volumes of refined products were shipped from Singapore to Mexico in the third quarter, amid lower U.S. exports to the Latin American country caused by peak summer demand and slow shipping through the Panama Canal, industry sources and analysts say.
- Japanese trading house Mitsubishi is considering the conversion of the Namikata terminal near Hiroshima into a fuel ammonia import hub, a company executive told a business conference in Tokyo on Friday.
WINDOW TRADES O/AS
- 180-cst HSFO: No trade
- 380-cst HSFO: No trade
- 0.5% VLSFO: One trade
ASSESSMENTS
FUEL OIL
CASH ($/T)
ASIA CLOSE
CHANGE
PREV CLOSE
RIC
Cargo - 0.5% VLSFO
657.01
-8.37
665.38
MFO05-SIN
Diff - 0.5% VLSFO
11.41
0.41
11.00
MFO05-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 180cst
529.63
-20.00
549.63
FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst
6.40
-0.60
7.00
FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst
516.69
-20.29
536.98
FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst
5.50
-0.75
6.25
FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium - 380cst
7.00
0.00
7.00
Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium - 0.5% VLSFO
12.00
0.00
12.00
For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below.
Brent M1
BRENTSGMc1
180cst M1
FO180SGSWMc1
180cst M1/M2
FO180SGSDMc1
180cst M2
FO180SGSWMc2
Visco M1
FOVISSGDFMc1
Visco M2
FOVISSGDFMc2
380cst M1
FO380SGSWMc1
380cst M1/M2
FO380SGSDMc1
380cst M2
FO380SGSWMc2
Cracks 180-Dubai M1
FO180SGCKMc1
Cracks 180-Dubai M2
FO180SGCKMc2
East-West M1
FOSGEWMc1
East-West M2
FOSGEWMc2
Barges M1
HFOFARAAMc1
Barges M1/M2
HFOFARAASMc1
Barges M2
HFOFARAAMc2
Crack Barges-Brent M1
HFOFARAACMc1
Crack Barges-Brent M2
HFOFARAACMc2
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Varun H K)
((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.