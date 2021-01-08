Provident Acquisition, a blank check company targeting technology businesses in Southeast Asia, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company may raise an additional $55 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to forward purchase agreements with Ward Ferry, Saratoga, and the sponsor.



The company is led by Executive Chairman Winato Kartono, who is a founding partner of Provident Group and Provident Growth, and CEO, CFO, and Director Michael Aw Soon Beng, who is a founding partner of Provident Growth and a former Managing Director at UBS. Provident Acquisition intends to focus on consumption-focused companies with disruptive growth potential that have operations or prospective operations in Asia, with a particular focus on the technology sector in Southeast Asia.



Provident Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PAQCU. Citi acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Asia-focused SPAC Provident Acquisition prices $200 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.