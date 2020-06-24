Brilliant Acquisition, a blank check company targeting an Asia Pacific business, raised $40 million by offering 4 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one warrant exercisable at $11.50, and one right to receive one-tenth a share of common stock. At pricing, the company commands a market value of $53 million.



Brilliant Acquisition is led by CEO, CFO, and Chairman Peng Jiang, who currently serves as a VP at Ning Sheng Enterprise and Principal of Greater Hangzhou Bay Fin-Tech Research Institute. While the company has not identified a target industry, it intends to focus on businesses operating in the Asia-pacific region with an enterprise value of $200 million to $300 million.



Brilliant Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BRLIU. EarlyBirdCapital acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Asia-focused SPAC Brilliant Acquisition prices $40 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.