Asia Enterprises Holds Smooth AGM

May 23, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Asia Enterprises Holding Ltd. (SG:A55) has released an update.

Asia Enterprises Holding Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 24, 2024, at Raffles Marina in Singapore, where the company’s Managing Director presented the group’s financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2023. The AGM commenced with a quorum present and proceeded smoothly with no questions from shareholders prior to the meeting. The Company Secretary confirmed the Notice of AGM was duly issued and the resolutions proposed were detailed within.

