Asia Enterprises Holds Smooth AGM

Asia Enterprises Holding Ltd. (SG:A55) has released an update.

Asia Enterprises Holding Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 24, 2024, at Raffles Marina in Singapore, where the company’s Managing Director presented the group’s financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2023. The AGM commenced with a quorum present and proceeded smoothly with no questions from shareholders prior to the meeting. The Company Secretary confirmed the Notice of AGM was duly issued and the resolutions proposed were detailed within.

For further insights into SG:A55 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.