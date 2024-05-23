News & Insights

Stocks

Asia Energy Logistics Announces Major Vessel Sale

May 23, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited (HK:0351) has released an update.

Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited has announced a significant transaction involving the conditional sale of the vessel ‘Clipper Panorama’ for US$9.5 million, subject to shareholder approval. The deal represents a very substantial disposal under the Listing Rules, with requirements for reporting and shareholders’ consent. Shareholders and potential investors are urged to exercise caution and seek professional advice regarding their securities in the company.

For further insights into HK:0351 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.