Asia Energy Logistics Announces Major Vessel Sale

Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited has announced a significant transaction involving the conditional sale of the vessel ‘Clipper Panorama’ for US$9.5 million, subject to shareholder approval. The deal represents a very substantial disposal under the Listing Rules, with requirements for reporting and shareholders’ consent. Shareholders and potential investors are urged to exercise caution and seek professional advice regarding their securities in the company.

