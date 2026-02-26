Asia Dividend Active ETF (ADVE) Touches New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, the Matthews Asia Dividend Active ETF ADVE is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 69.2% from its 52-week low price of $27.03 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

ADVE in Focus

The fund provides exposure to dividend-paying equity securities of companies located in Asia. It charges 79 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: all World ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

ADVE capitalized on the AI boom through top holdings like Taiwan Semiconductor and Samsung, both of which hit record valuations in early 2026. This strength was further reinforced by the Nikkei 225’s subsequent surge, lifting its Japanese holdings, including Tokyo Electron and Mitsubishi UFJ. These tailwinds, along with improved sentiment in Hong Kong equities backed by faster-than-expected GDP growth, likely propelled the fund to a new 52-week high.

More Gains Ahead?

ADVE may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 46.14 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.

