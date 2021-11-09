Asia Development Capital to appeal to Japan's Supreme Court to block Tokyo Kikai's poison pill - lawyer

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Asia Development Capital 9318.T will appeal to Japan's Supreme Court in its bid to stop Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho Ltd 6335.T from issuing a poison pill strategy to discourage a hostile takeover, a lawyer for the fund told Reuters on Tuesday.

The plan to appeal to the highest court follows its request for an injunction defeated by two lower courts.

