Asia Commercial Holdings to Review Interim Financials

Asia Commercial Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 27, 2024, to discuss and approve the interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. This meeting could provide insights into the company’s financial health, offering potential impacts on its stock market performance.

