ASIA COFFEE-Vietnam trade tepid on beans scarcity; premium steady in Indonesia

By Phuong Nguyen and Mas Alina Arifin

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Fresh coffee beans from Vietnam's 2023/24 harvest are yet to arrive in bulk as rains in key growing areas have disrupted bean processing, while premiums stayed unchanged in Indonesia, traders said on Thursday.

Farmers in the central highlands, Vietnam's largest coffee-growing area, were selling beans COFVN-DAK for 57,800 dong-59,000 dong ($2.38-$2.43) per kg, slightly changed from 59,000 dong last week.

"Lack of sunlight is hindering farmers from drying their fresh beans," said a trader based in the coffee belt. "With this weather condition, hopefully supplies will build up in the next three weeks.

Another trader in the region said output this year may be 10% lower than the previous one due to unfavourable weather condition and smaller cultivation area.

March robusta coffee LRCc2 shed $13 to $2,468, as of Wednesday's close.

Sellers quoted $100 premium per ton to the March contract although very few deals were sealed at that price.

"Some are under great pressure to deliver physical beans of their past future contracts but overall not many are interested in that high price."

Coffee exports from Vietnam are estimated to have fallen 11.7% in the year to mid-Nov to 1.33 million metric tons from a year earlier, government data showed. Coffee export revenue fell 1.9% to $3.4 billion in the period.

Indonesian Sumatra robusta coffee beans remained unchanged this week, at $720 premium to the January contract.

Another trader quoted $600 premium to the same contract, unchanged from a week ago.

"Fewer beans were coming into coming into exporters' warehouses, only around 100-150 tons per week on average," the trader said.

($1 = 24,260.0000 dong)

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen and Mas Alina Arifin in Bandar Lampung)

((phuong.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +84-24-3852-9623))

