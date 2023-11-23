ASIA COFFEE-Vietnam domestic prices little changed, harvest yet to peak

By Khanh Vu and Mas Alina Arifin

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Domestic coffee prices in Vietnam stayed little changed on Thursday from a week ago, as output from the new harvest in the country has yet to pick up.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam's largest coffee-growing area, were selling beans COFVN-DAK for around 59,000 dong ($2.43) per kg, compared with a range of 58,500 dong-59,400 dong last week.

"Trading activity remains quiet as the ongoing harvest is yet to peak," a trader based in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak said.

Traders said farmers in the region have harvested around 10%-20% of the ongoing crop, adding that a lack of sunlight is hampering the drying of the fresh beans.

January robusta coffee 1.1% to $2,455 a metric ton as of Wednesday's close.

Traders offered 5% black and broken-grade 2 robusta COFVN-G25-SAI at the same price as London price to the January contract.

Another trader said he was asking for a premium of $100 per ton for the same contract, but added that "few buyers have shown interest."

In Indonesia, Sumatra robusta coffee beans were offered at $720 premium this week to the December-January contract, unchanged from last week, a trader said.

($1 = 24,250 dong)

