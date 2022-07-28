Commodities

Asia Coffee-Supplies tighten in major Asian coffee markets

Contributors
Phuong Nguyen Reuters
Mas Alina Arifin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO

Trade in Vietnam was slow due to scarce supplies towards the end of its crop season, while bean arrivals have started to decline in Indonesia as the harvest peak has passed, traders said on Thursday.

By Phuong Nguyen and Mas Alina Arifin

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG, July 28 (Reuters) - Trade in Vietnam was slow due to scarce supplies towards the end of its crop season, while bean arrivals have started to decline in Indonesia as the harvest peak has passed, traders said on Thursday.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam's largest coffee-growing area, sold coffee COFVN-DAK at 44,200-44,700 dong ($1.89-$1.90) per kg, up from last week's 44,000-44,500 dong range.

"Domestic prices' move is due to tight supplies and in line with global prices, but no physical deals have been sealed the past week," said a trader based in the coffee belt.

"Traders have purchased enough. We have to wait until the end of this year for trade to pick up again."

Another trader based in the same region said Vietnamese coffee farmers were enjoying favourable weather for the upcoming crop starting in October.

"Incomes from alternative crops such as pepper and durian have helped Vietnamese coffee growers deal with the current halt on market," the trader said.

Traders in Vietnam offered 5% black and broken-grade 2 robusta COFVN-G25-SAI at a discount range of $100-$130 per tonne to the November contract.

London November robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $33, or 2%, at $2,007 on Wednesday.

In Indonesia's Lampung province, Sumatran robusta coffee beans for September contract offered at $140 discount, unchanged from last week a trader said.

Another trader said for August and September contract, robusta bean was offered at $50-$60 discount range, compared with $60-$70 discount a week ago.

($1 = 23,358 dong)

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen in Hanoi, Mas Alina Arifin in Bandar Lampung; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((phuong.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +84-24-3852-9623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular