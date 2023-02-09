Asia Coffee-Prices in Vietnam inch up slightly, tepid trade in Indonesia

By Phuong Nguyen and Mas Alina Arifin

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam coffee prices rose slightly this week on growing demand for robusta beans as the new stock's arrival was still a few months away in Indonesia and Vietnamese farmers were in no rush to sell their coffee beans, traders said on Thursday.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam's largest coffee-growing area, sold beans COFVN-DAK at 42,400 dong to 44,000 dong ($1.80-$1.87) per kilogramme, up from 41,900 dong to 43,700 dong last week.

"Some Indonesia-based buyers are turning to Vietnam for beans while farmers here are selling but not in bulk," said a trader based in the coffee belt.

"Both qualities and quantities of Vietnamese robusta beans this crop year are at good level so farmers can benefit from the recovery of global demand."

May robusta futures on ICE LRCc2 settled down $18, at $2,057 per tonne as of Wednesday's close.

Vietnam's coffee exports in January stood at 142,544 tonnes, down 27.7% from the month before, government customs data showed. Coffee export revenue for the same month reached $310 million, down 27% against December last year.

Vietnam was forecast to have a crop of 31 million bags in 2023/24, up from 30 million in 2022/23, according to a Reuters poll released this week.

In Indonesia's Lampung province, one trader offered $110 premium to the March contract while another offered $140 to $150 premium to the February contract, largely unchanged from a week earlier.

"Prices stayed little changed since trade is still very limited because it is not harvest season yet," one of the traders said.

The main coffee harvest in the southern region of Indonesia's Sumatra island typically falls around mid-year but some areas may start producing coffee cherries around April to May.

($1 = 23,560 dong)

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen in Hanoi, Mas Alina Arifin in Bandar Lampung; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

