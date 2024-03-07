ASIA COFFEE-Premiums rise in major robusta producers on higher demand, supply concerns

By Phuong Nguyen and Mas Alina Arifin

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG, March 7 (Reuters) - Premiums climbed further in major Asian robusta beans producers, Vietnam and Indonesia, traders said on Thursday, as demand was high amid depleted stocks.

Farmers in the central highlands, Vietnam's largest coffee-growing area, were selling beans COFVN-DAK for 89,000-91,000 dong ($3.60-$3.68) per kg, up from last week's 82,700-83,700 dong.

"Farmers and dealers said they have already run out of beans, while I managed to buy very few," a trader based in the coffee belt said.

"Domestic prices have reached the 90,000 per kg mark, while premium kept going up amid weaker dong and higher ICE prices."

Robusta coffee LRCc2 for May delivery settled up $129 or 4%, at $3,309 per metric ton on Wednesday.

Traders offered 5% black and broken-grade 2 robusta COFVN-G25-SAI at a premium of $500-$550 per ton to the May contract, higher than last week's $400-$450 range.

According to a Reuters poll released last week, Vietnam's 2024/25 coffee crop was estimated at 29.5 million 60-kg bags.

In Indonesia, Sumatra robusta coffee beans for the April contract were offered at a $710 premium this week, down from $800 a week ago.

"The higher price was to adjust with the London terminal," a trader said.

Another trader quoted a premium of $750 to the May contract, up from $700 last week.

"Coffee price increased because demand was higher while supply was limited," the second trader said.

($1 = 24,695.0000 dong)

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen and Mas Alina Arifin in Bandar Lampung; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((phuong.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +84-24-3852-9623))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.