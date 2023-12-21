ASIA COFFEE-Domestic prices jump in Vietnam as farmers delay selling

By Phuong Nguyen and Mas Alina Arifin

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's domestic coffee prices rose on Thursday, compared with last week, as supplies tightened after farmers refrained from selling the bean in hopes that prices would rise further, traders said.

Farmers in the central highlands, Vietnam's largest coffee-growing area, were selling beans COFVN-DAK for 69,700-70,200 dong ($2.86-$2.89) per kg, up from last week's 63,500-66,000 dong.

"Domestic prices reached a record high this week but trade is not robust as farmers are not selling. Beans are scarce," said a trader based in the coffee belt.

According to the trader, prior to the harvest, some farmers made deals to sell new beans at 58,000 dong per kg.

"Prices have risen significantly since, forcing some to delay deliveries of sealed contracts," the trader said, adding farmers had finished picking beans and were drying them.

March robusta coffee LRCc2 gained $73 to $2,870 in a week, as of Wednesday's close.

Another trader said the higher price this week was in line with the increase in the London terminal due to the disruption of shipping via the Suez Canal.

Traders offered 5% black and broken-grade 2 robusta COFVN-G25-SAI at a premium range of $60-$70 to the March contract, up from the $40-$60 premium range last week.

Another trader quoted a $160 premium to the January contract.

In Indonesia, Sumatra robusta coffee beans were offered at a $540-$550 premium this week to the January-February contract, unchanged from last week.

The price is adjusting to volatility in the London price terminal and to the depleted stockpile, one trader said.

($1 = 24,245.0000 dong)

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen and Mas Alina Arifin in Bandar Lampung; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((phuong.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +84-24-3852-9623))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.