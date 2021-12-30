Asia Coffee-Domestic coffee prices rise on London cue, flat in Indonesia

By Mas Alina Arifin

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's domestic coffee prices edged up on Thursday from a week earlier, following a rise in Robusta futures on ICE as supply chain issues increased the appetite for exchange stocks.

Farmers in the Central Highlands sold coffee COFVN-DAK at 42,300-42,700 dong ($1.86-$1.87) per kg, up from 40,300-42,000 a week earlier.

Traders in the country offered 5% black and broken grade 2 robusta COFVN-G25-SAI at discounts of $240-250 per tonne to the May contracts. Last week, they offered discounts of $430-$440 per tonne to the March contract.

March robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $21, or 0.9%, at $2,364 a tonne, on Wednesday.

Coffee exports from Vietnam will likely fall 2.7% to 1.52 million tonnes, equal to 25.38 million 60-kg bags, according to government statistics data. Export revenue will likely rise 9.4% to $3 billion.

"High shipping cost and a shortage of containers have hampered coffee shipments from Vietnam this year," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

In Indonesia's Lampung province, Sumatran robusta beans were offered at a discount of $230-$250 to the February contract, unchanged from last week.

Another trader offered a $250 discount to the March contract.

Traders in Indonesia said they expect a harvest in March.

($1 = 22,795 dong)

(Reporting by Mas Alina Arifin in Bandar Lampung; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

